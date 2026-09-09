Suhana Khan, Pratibha Ranta's Unexpected...

Some colour combinations just make sense. Black and white, blue and denim, pink and red -- we’ve seen them all before.

But the really exciting fashion moments happen when colours that shouldn’t work somehow look very right together. These celebrity-approved looks show that sometimes the best way to make an outfit pop is to throw the colour rulebook out the window.

Here are six unexpected combinations we’re officially adding to our mood boards.

Violet + Emerald Green



The deep purple feels rich and regal, while the bright green earrings and headscarf bring a refreshing pop of colour.

The secret is repetition as the green appears in more than one place, making the whole combination feel intentional rather than accidental.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram IMAGE: Violet and emerald green may sound like a risky pairing, but Pratibha Ranta makes a very convincing case for it.The deep purple feels rich and regal, while the bright green earrings and headscarf bring a refreshing pop of colour.The secret is repetition as the green appears in more than one place, making the whole combination feel intentional rather than accidental.

Deep red + Orange + Turquoise

IMAGE: Komal Pandey clearly didn’t doesn't want to play it safe.

The deep red creates a rich, dramatic base while that unexpected orange-bordered turquoise dupatta cuts through all the warmth with a seriously striking pop.

The heavy gold embroidery plays peacemaker, bringing all three shades together beautifully.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

Powder Blue + Olive Green





The bodysuit creates a clean base while the olive trousers add just enough contrast to ground the look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram IMAGE: Pastel blue and olive green? Surprisingly, yes. Sharvari Wagh proves that the softest shade and an earthy tone can make a seriously cool pair.The bodysuit creates a clean base while the olive trousers add just enough contrast to ground the look.

Mustard + Pink + Emerald





It’s colourful without looking chaotic and that’s the magic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram IMAGE: This is what happens when you let three completely different colours have their moment. Triptii Dimri ’s mustard sari brings the warmth, the pink blouse adds a soft romantic touch and the emerald earrings deliver that final burst of colour.It’s colourful without looking chaotic and that’s the magic.

Pastel Yellow + Baby Pink

IMAGE: Pastel yellow and baby pink are proof that opposites don’t always need to be too obvious.

Suhana’s dreamy lehenga uses both shades in their softest forms, creating a look that feels light, romantic and incredibly fresh.

The colourful embroidery ties everything together without letting either shade overpower the other.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Black + White + Electric Orange

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon takes the classic black-and-white combination and gives it a jolt of energy.

The graphic zebra print creates the perfect neutral canvas for those electric-orange heels and matching earrings.

Limiting the bright shade strictly to the accessories makes the whole look feel sharp, modern and just the right amount of outrageous.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff