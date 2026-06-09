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Suhana Khan, Disha Patani Are Slipping Into...

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 13:04 IST

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There’s a reason the slip dress never goes out of style. Effortless, elegant and endlessly versatile, it’s the outfit that does the most with the least.

Whether rendered with satin, splashed with prints or cut with daring necklines, the slip dress brings an easy sophistication that works for every outing from brunch to after-dark glam. 

Suhana Khan 

Suhana Khan

IMAGE: Suhana Khan turns up the heat in an animal-print slip that’s fierce and polished. The fluid silhouette and soft cowl neckline keep the look sleek while the bold print ensures all eyes are on her. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Disha Patani

Disha Patani

IMAGE: A red slip dress is always a good idea and Disha Patani proves exactly why. The scarlet hue, barely-there straps and liquid-like drape make this a certified head-turner. Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala

IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala’s ivory satin number is understated luxury at its finest. Clean lines, a soft sheen and a graceful silhouette come together for a look that feels timeless. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy

IMAGE: Mouni Roy gives the classic slip dress a darker, moodier spin. Lace accents and a dramatic slit add just the right amount of allure. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Aditi Bhatia

Aditi Bhatia

IMAGE: Aditi Bhatia shows the power of simplicity in a satin slip. Chic, fuss-free and endlessly wearable, it’s the kind of wardrobe staple that never misses. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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