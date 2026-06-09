Suhana Khan, Disha Patani Are Slipping Into...

There’s a reason the slip dress never goes out of style. Effortless, elegant and endlessly versatile, it’s the outfit that does the most with the least.

Whether rendered with satin, splashed with prints or cut with daring necklines, the slip dress brings an easy sophistication that works for every outing from brunch to after-dark glam.

Suhana Khan

IMAGE: Suhana Khan turns up the heat in an animal-print slip that’s fierce and polished. The fluid silhouette and soft cowl neckline keep the look sleek while the bold print ensures all eyes are on her. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Disha Patani

Disha Patani proves exactly why. The scarlet hue, barely-there straps and liquid-like drape make this a certified head-turner. Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram IMAGE: A red slip dress is always a good idea andproves exactly why. The scarlet hue, barely-there straps and liquid-like drape make this a certified head-turner.

Sobhita Dhulipala

IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala’s ivory satin number is understated luxury at its finest. Clean lines, a soft sheen and a graceful silhouette come together for a look that feels timeless. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Mouni Roy

IMAGE: Mouni Roy gives the classic slip dress a darker, moodier spin. Lace accents and a dramatic slit add just the right amount of allure. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Aditi Bhatia