Suhana is dusky, but beautiful, says SRK

November 17, 2018 09:04 IST

Shah Rukh Khan's encouraging words will inspire you to love your body.

Shah Rukh poses for a selfie with daughter Suhana. Photographs: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan has never shied away from talking about his kids and challenges as a parent.

Be it his struggles dealing with his adulting kids Aaryan and Suhana or getting to know his youngest one AbRam.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana who is currently finishing college at Ardingly, London made her debut on a magazine cover with Vogue's August issue this year.

A proud SRK shared the cover on his Instagram and wrote: 'Holding her in my arms again thanks to @vogueindia . ‘What imperfect carriers of love we are...” except when it comes to our children. So sending u all my love & a big hug. Hello Suhana Khan!'

Soon after the cover was released, Suhana was trolled for being the wrong choice for the cover.

Speaking to Vogue, Suhana had expressed the challenges she had been facing.

'At home, things are normal and everything is cool, but the challenges are outside. I still find it hard because people feel like they can judge you. Especially on social media,' she'd said.

Talking about the times she was shamed for her skin colour and posting pictures of her in a bikini on social media, Suhana said, 'Pictures from my private Instagram account get leaked.'

'There are so many people talking about you. They don't know you, and they don't know what they're talking about, but they're just talking. And that can mess with your self-confidence,' Suhana told Vogue.

The stylish father-daughter show off some swag.

When Shah Rukh Khan was asked about his daughter at the Kolkata Film Festival, he expressed how proud and protective he felt about Suhana.

'I'll be honest; my daughter is sanwli (dusky), but she's the most beautiful girl in the world. And nobody can tell me otherwise,' the doting father told The Times of India.