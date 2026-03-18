'Success Is Not Immediate': P V Sindhu

'Nobody is born with a golden spoon. You have to work hard, whether it is in studies or sports.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy P V Sindhu/Instagram

Key Points Success is not immediate; it requires consistent effort and resilience in the face of setbacks, says P V Sindhu.

Hard work is essential for success in all fields, including sports and academics.

Support systems, including mentors, family, and coaches, play a crucial role in helping individuals persevere and achieve their ambitions.

Sports teaches valuable lessons about perseverance, discipline and the courage to pursue ambitious goals.

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu spoke about how "success is not immediate" and how hard work is key in all walks of life, be it in sports or as a student.

In a candid conversation with educationist Devyani Jaipuria at the DPS International, Gurugram, on March 17, Sindhu spoke about resilience, discipline and the realities behind success.

Beyond the applause and admiration, the conversation revealed something more powerful -- what it truly takes to keep going when things do not work out.

Reflecting on her journey, Sindhu shared that success is not defined by a single moment but by the ability to keep returning after setbacks.

"I have lost more matches than I've won at times," she said. "But there is always a next time. You have to keep trying every single time and believe that you can do it," she added.

Work hard, don't let setbacks deter you

Recounting her journey through repeated near-misses before winning gold at the World Championships, she added, "There were moments when I thought maybe it is not meant for me. But I kept going and that belief made all the difference."

Her message to students was simple but powerful -- success is not immediate and it is never easy.

"Nobody is born with a golden spoon. You have to work hard, whether it is in studies or sports... Studies and sports are equally important. I have done my MBA. So I know it's not easy... you go to training in the morning, come back, study and then you go for evening sessions," she said.

The role of sports in education

For Devyani, the conversation was not just about inspiration but about reimagining how schools prepare students for life.

"Sport teaches some of the most valuable lessons about perseverance, discipline and the courage to pursue ambitious goals," she said.

Building on this belief, she emphasised that sports cannot remain an afterthought in education.

"We cannot continue to treat sport as something secondary. It is one of the most powerful classrooms for life skills."

The importance of support systems

The conversation also focused on the importance of support systems in shaping success.

"Behind every strong individual, there is often a system of support -- mentors, families and communities that enable them to keep going," Devyani said.

Sindhu echoed this, speaking about the role her parents and coaches played in her journey.

"It is very important to support children in what they want to do," she said. "Success does not come easy. Sometimes it takes years and that is when support matters the most."

Why athletes must not ignore academics

The two-time Olympic medal-winning Indian badminton ace stressed on the need for aspiring athletes to have good education, warning that it is too "risky" to ignore academics and focus solely on a sporting career that can end with a single injury.

Sindhu touched upon several aspects of her own journey to drive home the point, including the self-doubt that she battled before the 2016 Olympics after being laid low by a stress fracture of the left foot the previous that threatened to her career.

But she went on to win a silver medal in the Rio de Janeiro Games.

"Everybody tried to stay calm but obviously it was serious. I was just in time to see the doctor after playing for several weeks with pain. So yes I have had self doubt, whether I would play again or not," the former world champion recalled.

"I have been playing for so many years. At some point of time you have to retire, right? And that's the truth. You can't be playing sport when you're 45 or 50 or 60 at the highest level.

"And you have to accept that fact. Education, on the other hand, will always be with you all your life," she said, echoing a sentiment expressed by National Coach Pullela Gopichand, who has urged parents of aspiring athletes to prioritise education.

"At the end of the day, that is the truth, where sports is a very small thing, right? Life-long, you know, you will always have an education by your side. Sport is also important but don't completely stop your studies," she asserted.

The 30 year old is on a break after being stranded in Dubai due to closure of air space for some days in the middle of the American and Israeli bombing of Iran. She said sporting injuries can be hard to come back from and that's why she would urge budding athletes to always have academic backup.

"I might sound mean, maybe they might not understand now, but in the later stage in their life, they will understand that, yes, studies are also important. Because, you know, sport sometimes, it's very risky where sometimes you have an injury and you never know how it goes.

"...Your life might end, you might have a surgery... injuries... they don't tell you and come, it just happens. At that point of time, you have to make sure that you are ready for everything in life," she said.