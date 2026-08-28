Style, Style, Style... That's Tara Sutaria's Mantra

Tara Sutaria’s recent fashion streak feels like a very glamorous reminder of how the stylish '80s can inspire you.

Between the vintage waves, opera gloves, dramatic silhouettes and old-school gowns, the Toxic actress seems to have turned into a stunning diva who has somehow stepped through a time machine.

Her current wardrobe has a soft spot for Hollywood glamour, with every look bringing a little more drama, sparkle and retro romance.

IMAGE: This royal blue lehenga is pure vintage movie-star drama. The strapless corset, sweeping tulle skirt and diamond choker make Tara look like she’s walked straight out of a lavish '80s ballroom scene. All photographs: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

IMAGE: If there was ever a look that proved Tara belongs in another era, this is it. The embellished black gown, elbow-length opera gloves and retro waves have serious Old Hollywood energy, with enough sparkle to make the whole thing feel deliciously dramatic.

IMAGE: Tara doubles down on vintage glamour in this black lace gown, pairing its corseted silhouette with dramatic opera gloves and layers of pearls. It’s giving classic cinema heroine, but with a much more seductive edge.

IMAGE: Leopard print, an off-shoulder neckline, vintage gold jewellery and a giant hand fan? Tara understood the assignment. This look feels like a 1950s femme fatale posing for a modern photoshoot.

IMAGE: The sculpted black gown already has plenty of drama but Tara takes it further with opera-length sleeves, chunky gold earrings and angular cat-eye sunglasses. Basically, the kind of woman who would arrive late and still steal the entire scene.

IMAGE: This gown feels like a love letter to classic Hollywood. The dramatic white sweetheart neckline, voluminous skirt and lace-trimmed hem give the monochrome look that glamorous 1950s movie-star finish.

IMAGE: Tara’s Gauri & Nainika gown is a nostalgic nod to Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Maid In Manhattan look. With its soft peach hue, sweetheart neckline, pleated skirt and diamond collar, it looks like Tara has simply wandered out of an old-school romantic film.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff