HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » The Countdown Begins: The Spectacular Colours Of 2026

The Countdown Begins: The Spectacular Colours Of 2026

By Rediff Get Ahead
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 01, 2025 20:24 IST

x

Colours of 2026

Photograph: Kind courtesy BenjaminMooreth/Instagram

What are the colours in store for us next year?

The upcoming colours that will rule our wardrobes, nails, hair highlights, walls, luggage, cars... And hearts.

Right since summer 2025 the pundits of the color forecasting industry have tantalised us with a bunch of rang that are expected to dominate 2026.

Key forecaster Pantone will announces its 2026 choice in early December, less than 2 days from now (the countdown has begun on its website). 

These predicted new hues for the coming year, showcased by many paint companies, happen to be all soothing but unusual.

colour

Photograph: Kind courtesy WGSN and Coloro

1. Transformative Teal

This fresh blue-green shade is a standout tone for 2026, signalling strength, fresh beginnings, environmental responsibility and a clearer mindset among people everywhere.

 colour

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sherwin-Williams

2. Universal Khaki

Universal Khaki is a reassuring, classical shade for 2026, that brings a neutral but quiet sense of balance to any space.

 colour

Photograph: Kind courtesy Valspar

3. Warm Eucalyptus

What a delicate, beautiful shade is Warm Eucalyptus. A gentle, earthy nature-inspired colour, it is about serene comfort. Imagine a scarf in this colour or a sun room.

Many feel this will finally be Pantone's Colour of 2026 and it has already made an appearance in fashion. Celebs like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Amal Clooney have been spotted wearing the shade.

 colour

Photograph: Kind courtesy Graham & Brown

4. Divine Damson

One of the most dramatic entrants of 2026, the deep, velvety purple of Divine Damson is splashy, bold, charmingly lavish and brings a touch of grandeur.

 bag

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon

5. Burnished Lilac

This muted lavender spells s-u-b-t-l-e. It's a soft, hazy shade that carries an easy, unspoken self-assurance. It was one of the colours featured in Pantone Fashion Colour Trend Report for London Fashion Week 2025/2026.

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours
The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours
The Trending Colour In Bollywood
The Trending Colour In Bollywood
Don't Miss! The Top 10 Fashion Trends Of 2025
Don't Miss! The Top 10 Fashion Trends Of 2025
Is Butter Yellow The Colour Of The Season?
Is Butter Yellow The Colour Of The Season?
The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer
The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 2

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 3

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

VIDEOS

Malaika Stuns in Fiery Red Cutout Dress, Rules the Ramp Again1:01

Malaika Stuns in Fiery Red Cutout Dress, Rules the Ramp...

Digvijaya Singh and Bansuri Swaraj share light moment on first day of Parl winter session0:28

Digvijaya Singh and Bansuri Swaraj share light moment on...

'Raising issues is not drama': Priyanka Gandhi hits back at PM Modi1:44

'Raising issues is not drama': Priyanka Gandhi hits back...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO