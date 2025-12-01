The Countdown Begins: The Spectacular Colours Of 2026

Photograph: Kind courtesy BenjaminMooreth/Instagram

What are the colours in store for us next year?

The upcoming colours that will rule our wardrobes, nails, hair highlights, walls, luggage, cars... And hearts.

Right since summer 2025 the pundits of the color forecasting industry have tantalised us with a bunch of rang that are expected to dominate 2026.

Key forecaster Pantone will announces its 2026 choice in early December, less than 2 days from now (the countdown has begun on its website).

These predicted new hues for the coming year, showcased by many paint companies, happen to be all soothing but unusual.





Photograph: Kind courtesy WGSN and Coloro

1. Transformative Teal

This fresh blue-green shade is a standout tone for 2026, signalling strength, fresh beginnings, environmental responsibility and a clearer mindset among people everywhere.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sherwin-Williams

2. Universal Khaki

Universal Khaki is a reassuring, classical shade for 2026, that brings a neutral but quiet sense of balance to any space.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Valspar

3. Warm Eucalyptus

What a delicate, beautiful shade is Warm Eucalyptus. A gentle, earthy nature-inspired colour, it is about serene comfort. Imagine a scarf in this colour or a sun room.

Many feel this will finally be Pantone's Colour of 2026 and it has already made an appearance in fashion. Celebs like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Amal Clooney have been spotted wearing the shade.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Graham & Brown

4. Divine Damson

One of the most dramatic entrants of 2026, the deep, velvety purple of Divine Damson is splashy, bold, charmingly lavish and brings a touch of grandeur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon

5. Burnished Lilac

This muted lavender spells s-u-b-t-l-e. It's a soft, hazy shade that carries an easy, unspoken self-assurance. It was one of the colours featured in Pantone Fashion Colour Trend Report for London Fashion Week 2025/2026.