Studying Tech-Based Engg? You Could Get A Scholarship

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What is it about?

The Bharti Airtel Scholarship 2026-27 is a merit-cum-means scholarship offered by the Bharti Airtel Foundation for students pursuing technology-based engineering courses.

The scholarship covers 100 per cent of the annual tuition fee, hostel and mess charges and provides a laptop in the first year. It is available for the entire duration of the course (up to five years), subject to renewal criteria.

Who can apply?

To apply for the scholarship, you must fulfil the following criteria:

Be an Indian citizen.

Have secured admission to the first year of an undergraduate or five-year integrated engineering programme for the 2026-27 academic year.

Study at one of the top 50 engineering institutes mentioned in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings.

Be enrolled in eligible branches such as computer science, information technology, electronics and communication, telecommunications, data science, aerospace, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), AR/VR and other emerging technology programmes.

Have a combined annual family income of not more than Rs 8 lakh.

Should not be receiving another scholarship for the same academic expenses.

Preference will be given to girl students, students with disabilities, transgender students and those from single-parent or orphaned families.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can click HERE to apply.

Important date

The last date to apply is July 31, 2026.

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