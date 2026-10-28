Shanaya Is Ready For...

Stars glittered in the sky and on the ground too as the ELLE India Beauty Awards returned for their 20th edition on October 27 in Mumbai.

Do see how Ananya Panday and the other stars turned out for the evening.

And here are some of the other gorgeous guests.

Shanaya Kapoor

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Shanaya Kapoor, who is celebrating the response to her trailer, Student Of The Year: After Dark, went graphic in a black-and-white co-ord featuring a high-neck halter top, tailored trousers and sheer mesh panels. The geometric construction did the talking, while a polished low bun and neutral makeup kept the overall look clean and contemporary.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza looked elegant in a deep burgundy halter gown by Gauri & Nainika. A plunging, gathered neckline and crystal-embellished waist detail added interest to the fluid silhouette, while gemstone earrings and soft waves gave the ensemble a timeless finish.

Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani sparkled in a teal-blue sequinned mermaid gown by Michael Cinco. The sweetheart neckline and silver crystal trim added definition, while the shimmering finish made the dress stand out under the lights. A soft, tendril-framed updo balanced all that sparkle.

Krystle D’Souza

Krystle D’Souza embraced dark glamour in a black off-shoulder gown by Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna. The sheer corset bodice featured visible boning and sculptural hip details while a diamond choker and quilted mini bag completed the polished, monochromatic look.

Anyaa Singh

Anyaa Singh chose an earthy brown gown with a deep V-neckline and a softly draped halter top. Sculptural fabric rosettes at the waist added an unexpected focal point while the fluid lower half and beachy waves kept the look relaxed.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi made a sculptural statement in a midnight-blue gown. A striking off-shoulder collar framed the neckline, flowing into a fitted bodice and trumpet skirt. A textured wet-look hairstyle and smoky eyes sharpened the futuristic finish.

Isha Malviya

Isha Malviya wore a lavender sari gown embellished with crystals and delicate fringe, creating movement with every step. The strapless sweetheart blouse and sheer draping gave the silhouette a contemporary feel, while a colourful gemstone choker added a contrasting burst of colour.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff