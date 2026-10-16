Struggling to speak English at work?

'The more you worry about making grammatical mistakes or using the wrong words, the more you hold yourself back.'

'And the more you hold yourself back, the less opportunity you give yourself to become fluent,' advises rediffGURU Archana Deshpande, a life coach and founder of TransformMe Life Skills Coaching.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy RDNE Stock/Pexels.com

Speaking English confidently at work can be a challenge for some, especially if you are fluent and comfortable communicating in another language.

Do you fear making grammatical mistakes while talking to someone or while drafting a text message or e-mail?

"You don't have to speak perfect English to communicate confidently," says rediffGURU Archana Deshpande, a life coach and founder of TransformMe Life Skils Coaching.

"You need to be clear, comfortable and willing to express yourself. Even people who speak English very fluently make grammatical mistakes, fumble for words and struggle to articulate their thoughts at times. It is perfectly normal," she counsels a reader in this advisory below.

You can post your career and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Archana Deshpande HERE

Anonymous: I studied in an English-medium school, but during school and college most of my friends and even teachers were more comfortable speaking Hindi, so that became my natural communication language.

Now after many years, I work in an office where English is used much more regularly.

I can understand English and I can write basic things, but when I have to speak suddenly, I sometimes struggle to find the right words.

Even for a simple question to a colleague, I first rehearse the sentence in my mind two or three times before saying it.

If someone suddenly asks me something in English, I sometimes fumble even though I know what I want to say.

I also depend quite a lot on ChatGPT to help me frame e-mails, messages, and sometimes even replies; because I worry about making grammar mistakes or sounding less professional.

Recently, a girl joined our office who speaks very confidently in English and seems more comfortable talking to people who are also very fluent or part of what feels like an 'elite' group.

She does speak with us, but not as much, and sometimes I become more conscious about my own English when I see how naturally she communicates.

I know everyone has a different communication style, but this has made me wonder whether my lack of fluency is affecting how people perceive me at work.

How can I improve my spoken English and workplace communication so that I can speak spontaneously and confidently without mentally preparing every sentence first?

Hi! First of all, you need to understand that being fluent in English does not necessarily mean being a good communicator.

Communication is about how effectively you express your thoughts, ideas and feelings, and not merely about the language you speak.

From what you have shared, I feel your problem is not that you don't know English, but that you have become conscious of your English.

The more you worry about making grammatical mistakes or using the wrong words, the more you hold yourself back. And the more you hold yourself back, the less opportunity you give yourself to become fluent.

You really need to ask yourself this question: Am I more concerned about communicating my thoughts, or about how people will judge my English?

The moment you start worrying about the latter, you shift your focus from what you want to say to how you should say it. That is where the hesitation begins.

Remember, you don't have to speak perfect English to communicate confidently. You need to be clear, comfortable and willing to express yourself.

Even people who speak English very fluently make grammatical mistakes, fumble for words and struggle to articulate their thoughts at times. It is perfectly normal!

So, what do you need to do?

Start speaking in English more often, even when you know your sentences may not be perfect. Don't rehearse every sentence in your mind before speaking.

Allow yourself to think and speak at the same time. Initially, you may fumble, pause or use simpler words, but that is absolutely fine. Fluency comes with practice, not with the constant fear of making mistakes.

Make English a part of your everyday life. Speak to your colleagues in English, participate in conversations, share your opinions in meetings and practise expressing your thoughts aloud.

Read aloud, listen to good English speakers and try summarising what you have read or heard in your own words. These small, consistent efforts will help you develop greater spontaneity and confidence.

About using ChatGPT to frame your e-mails and messages -- there is absolutely nothing wrong with using a tool to improve your communication. However, don't let the tool become a substitute for your own ability to think and express yourself.

Try drafting your message first, and then use ChatGPT to refine it. Observe the changes, understand why they were made and gradually incorporate those learnings into your own communication.

As far as the girl in your office is concerned, you have already identified what you need to improve, and that is the first step towards change. Now, give yourself the opportunity to work on it without being overly critical of yourself.

Remember, the objective is not to impress people with your English. It is to express yourself with confidence, clarity and conviction.

When you stop trying to speak perfect English and start focusing on communicating effectively, you will gradually find your voice!

You can post your career and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Archana Deshpande HERE

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