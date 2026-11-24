rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna recommends simple changes that will help put your child to sleep on time.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy cottonbro studio/Pexels

Are you a new parent who is concerned if your baby is getting enough milk?

How can you encourage your child's cognitive development in world full of screens and gadgets?

Most importantly, how can you train your child to have a healthy sleep schedule?

rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna, a paediatrician with over 25 years of experience, answers health-related questions from parents and helps make informed decisions for the overall development of children.

You can post your children's health-related questions for rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna HERE

Anonymous: I'm a new parent, and the one thing I'm constantly worried about is whether my newborn is getting enough milk.

How often should a newborn be fed?

What signs might indicate that the baby isn't getting enough breast milk or formula?

It should be demand feeding; the baby decides the schedule.

It's usually two to three hour gaps in the first two months which might stretch to four to five hours.

The baby's weight gain tells you if she is feeding well.

Anonymous: My child often takes a long time to fall asleep and sometimes wants to stay awake even when it's bedtime.

I want to establish a healthy sleep routine that ensures she gets enough rest without making bedtime a daily struggle.

What is the ideal number of hours of sleep for school-going children?

What bedtime habits can parents introduce to help them fall asleep on time?

It depends on the age of the child.

If she is less than 12 years, she needs nine to 10 hours of sleep.

Here's what you can do:

Stop screens at least one hour before bedtime.

Avoid afternoon or evening naps.

Give her a bath before bedtime.

Read a book before bed.

A dark room during sleep also helps.

Anonymous: My child is growing up in a world full of screens, gadgets and digital distractions.

I want to make sure I'm doing enough to support her brain development, thinking skills, memory and creativity.

What everyday activities, games or habits can parents introduce at home to encourage a child's cognitive and intellectual development?

Physical play in a park or ground with other kids, along with physical sports, cycling, swimming, etc, should be included in her weekly routine.

Reading books regularly as well as games that encourage thinking, jigsaw puzzles, etc, will also help.

See what her interests are and plan accordingly.

You can post your children's health-related questions for rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna HERE

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