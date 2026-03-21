Strong, Stylish, Unstoppable: Raja Kumari, Sherry, Malti...

From singing icon Raja Kumari to India's first Mrs Universe Sherry Singh, the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI runway celebrated women from all walks of life.

Check out some of the strong, stylish and unstoppable women who owned the spotlight.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

India's first Mrs Universe Sherry Singh made a stylish entry in a layered khadi and denim outfit from Pawan Sachdeva's Swadeshi collection.

Bigg Boss 19 wildcard contestant Malti Chahar modelled layered jackets worn over a khadi top and slit skirt from Pawan's collection. But the highlight were the functional kolhapuris.

Walking for the Khadi showcase, Raja Kumari brought the LFW runway alive with her electrifying energy.

Watch Sanjana Sanghi and Shaina NC bring their fashion A game at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Video: Viral Bhayani

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff