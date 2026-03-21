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Home  » Get Ahead » Strong, Stylish, Unstoppable: Raja Kumari, Sherry, Malti...

Strong, Stylish, Unstoppable: Raja Kumari, Sherry, Malti...

By REDIFF STYLE
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March 21, 2026 15:30 IST

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From singing icon Raja Kumari to India's first Mrs Universe Sherry Singh, the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI runway celebrated women from all walks of life.

Check out some of the strong, stylish and unstoppable women who owned the spotlight.

Mrs World Sherry Singh at LFW x FDCI 2026

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

India's first Mrs Universe Sherry Singh made a stylish entry in a layered khadi and denim outfit from Pawan Sachdeva's Swadeshi collection.

Malti Chahar walks for Pawan Sachdeva at LFW x FDCI 2026

Bigg Boss 19 wildcard contestant Malti Chahar modelled layered jackets worn over a khadi top and slit skirt from Pawan's collection. But the highlight were the functional kolhapuris.

Raja Kumari at LFW x FDCI 2026

Walking for the Khadi showcase, Raja Kumari brought the LFW runway alive with her electrifying energy.

Watch Sanjana Sanghi and Shaina NC bring their fashion A game at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Video: Viral Bhayani

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

raja kumari at lfw

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