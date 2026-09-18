STOP Trolling Katrina Kaif For Her Post Pregnancy Body!

When the Internet reduced Katrina Kaif to her post-pregnancy body, it exposed how society prioritises cruel 'bounce back' ideals over genuine postpartum healing.

For months, Katrina Kaif was largely away from the public eye. So when the actor finally stepped out at the Ambani Ganesh celebrations, cameras naturally followed.

What followed online, however, was less about her appearance at the event and more about her body.

Side-by-side pictures began circulating, with some social media users comparing her current appearance to her pre-pregnancy figure. The familiar language of the Internet soon followed: 'before,' 'after,' 'prime,' and 'weight gain.'

It is almost absurd that a woman can grow and give birth to a human being, and the conversation can still reduce her to whether she has returned to the body she had before pregnancy.

Katrina, of course, is more than her body. She is also a successful actor and entrepreneur whose beauty brand Kay Beauty has grown into a reported Rs 400 crore business. Yet when she appeared in public after becoming a mother, much of the Internet seemed more interested in the fact that she looked different.

Key points The 'Bounce Back' Myth : Postpartum recovery is an ongoing physiological transformation rather than a race against a deadline; as Dr Anagha Menon points out, a woman is an entirely new person after delivery rather than someone who simply reverts to her former self.

: Postpartum recovery is an ongoing physiological transformation rather than a race against a deadline; as Dr Anagha Menon points out, a woman is an entirely new person after delivery rather than someone who simply reverts to her former self. Invisible Physical Trauma : A protruding postpartum belly is often the result of stretched abdominal muscles or diastasis recti rather than fat, alongside internal adaptations like shifting fluid retention and a contracting uterus.

: A protruding postpartum belly is often the result of stretched abdominal muscles or diastasis recti rather than fat, alongside internal adaptations like shifting fluid retention and a contracting uterus. Hormonal Crashes and Hidden Depletion : The abrupt drop in oestrogen and progesterone post-birth triggers substantial appetite shifts, fatigue, mood fluctuations, and telogen effluvium (hair shedding), all compounded by severe sleep deprivation.

: The abrupt drop in oestrogen and progesterone post-birth triggers substantial appetite shifts, fatigue, mood fluctuations, and telogen effluvium (hair shedding), all compounded by severe sleep deprivation. Overlooked Maternal Well-being : Societal focus disproportionately shifts to newborn milestones while neglecting maternal healing, from pelvic floor strain and lactation demands to vital mental health concerns like postpartum depression.

: Societal focus disproportionately shifts to newborn milestones while neglecting maternal healing, from pelvic floor strain and lactation demands to vital mental health concerns like postpartum depression. No Universal Recovery Timeline: Childbirth outcomes vary widely based on delivery mode, physical activity, nutrition, and genetics; experts emphasise that healing requires time, patience, wholesome nourishment, and self-compassion rather than crash diets and external comparisons.

Perhaps that is because we continue to treat postpartum recovery as a deadline rather than a process.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

'There is actually no bouncing back'

Dr Anagha Menon, MBBS, MD (AIIMS Delhi), DNB, MCh Gynaecologic Oncology, Specialist in Gynaec Oncology at the MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute, Kozhikode, explains to Rishika Shah/Rediff that the period after childbirth is one of "massive adaptation and recovery."

The traditional definition of the puerperium (the postpartum period that begins immediately after the delivery of the placenta and lasts for about six weeks as the body returns to a non-pregnant state) was around six weeks. But doctors increasingly recognise that postpartum recovery extends beyond that, with the concept of the "fourth trimester" highlighting the first 12 weeks after birth.

And there is an important reason for that.

During pregnancy, a woman's blood volume increases significantly, while the body also retains additional fluid to support the pregnancy. After delivery, those fluids have to shift and eventually be excreted. At the same time, the uterus, which has expanded enormously during pregnancy, has to contract back towards its pre-pregnancy size.

Dr Menon explains that the uterus can take around six weeks to return close to its usual size, while by around 12 weeks it should have moved back into the pelvis and no longer be palpable through the abdomen.

But that does not mean the rest of the body has magically returned to its previous state.

"The abdominal wall is another story," she says.

Pregnancy stretches the abdominal muscles, and some women develop diastasis recti, where the two main abdominal muscles separate or become stretched. That can leave the abdomen looking protruded even when a woman has lost the pregnancy weight.

In other words, a postpartum belly is not necessarily a fat belly.

It can be stretched muscle. It can be changes in body composition. It can be the aftermath of carrying a baby for nine months.

And there is no universal deadline by which it must disappear.

"There is actually no bouncing back," Dr Menon says. "You are a new person once you deliver."

IMAGE: Dr Anagha Menon. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Anagha Menon IMAGE: Dr Anagha Menon.

The Hormonal Crash Nobody Sees

Pregnancy is a high-hormone state. Once the placenta is delivered, there is a dramatic hormonal drop, particularly in pregnancy-related hormones such as oestrogen and progesterone.

That hormonal shift affects much more than a woman's mood.

It can influence appetite, energy, sleep, emotional well-being, and the way her body manages weight.

Then comes breastfeeding, if a woman chooses or is able to breastfeed. Producing milk requires energy, meaning breastfeeding women have increased nutritional and calorie requirements. While breastfeeding can contribute to weight loss for some women, Dr Menon stresses that it should never be viewed as a weight-loss strategy.

And then there is sleep.

A new mother may be waking repeatedly through the night, recovering from childbirth and simultaneously caring for a newborn. Sleep deprivation itself can increase stress hormones and affect appetite and weight regulation.

So when someone looks at a postpartum woman and asks, 'Why hasn't she lost the weight yet?' they are looking at only one visible part of an incredibly complicated physiological process.

The Hair Falls. The Breasts Change. The Pelvic Floor Weakens

Weight is far from the only physical change.

Postpartum hair loss is common because pregnancy hormones keep more hair follicles in the growth phase. After delivery, the sudden hormonal change can push a large number of follicles into the shedding phase, often resulting in noticeable hair fall around one to two months postpartum.

Breasts can change significantly with lactation and may not necessarily return to their pre-pregnancy appearance after breastfeeding ends.

Then there is the pelvic floor, which often gets very little attention because its changes aren't always visible.

During pregnancy and particularly vaginal delivery, the pelvic floor muscles undergo considerable strain. Weakness can later manifest as issues such as stress urinary incontinence or pelvic organ prolapse. Dr Menon says pelvic floor strengthening and Kegel exercises can play an important role and should be discussed during pregnancy and after delivery.

The outside world may see a woman standing in a photograph, but her body may still be recovering on the inside.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Garima Garg/Instagram

'My Own Body Felt Unfamiliar'

For women going through it, the transformation can be difficult to explain unless you've lived it.

Pallavi Roy, two months postpartum and one of the four mothers Rediff spoke to, says the biggest surprise was how unfamiliar her body felt.

She expected some physical changes but was not prepared for the combination of C-section recovery, abdominal changes, breastfeeding, hormonal shifts, exhaustion, and severe sleep deprivation.

"Childbirth is not the end of the physical journey," she says. "It is the beginning of another phase of recovery."

Kesha Doshi, five months postpartum, similarly wishes more women were told that postpartum recovery is not simply a matter of getting back to normal within a few weeks.

She says she wishes there was more honesty around postpartum bleeding, breastfeeding challenges, exhaustion, and the feeling of disconnect that can accompany the transition.

Imaan Afzal, almost a year postpartum, lists the changes more bluntly: responsibilities, hormones, hair loss, weight gain, stretch marks, mood swings, and mental health.

Her biggest takeaway is simple: "Everything takes time, and it's going to heal."

And then there is the psychological impact of looking different.

Nikita Upadhya, almost two years postpartum, had read extensively about pregnancy and postpartum changes. Yet what she wasn't prepared for was the emotional rollercoaster that could come with seeing and feeling her changed body.

She says women can feel particularly vulnerable about their appearance while simultaneously adjusting to their new identity as mothers.

That vulnerability becomes even harder when society expects women to "bounce back."

The fourth trimester belongs to the mother, too

Perhaps the biggest problem is that once the baby arrives, everyone starts asking about the baby.

Is the baby eating? Sleeping? Growing? Is the baby healthy?

Meanwhile, the woman who spent nine months growing that baby can become almost invisible.

Dr Menon says postpartum care often shifts its focus from the mother to the newborn, even though the mother is undergoing enormous physical and emotional changes herself.

That includes the "baby blues," which are common and usually temporary. But for some women, symptoms can persist and develop into postpartum depression. In rare cases, postpartum psychosis can occur and requires urgent medical attention.

This is why dismissing a new mother's exhaustion, anxiety, or emotional changes as simply part of motherhood can be dangerous.

The same applies to her body.

Don't Turn Recovery Into A Competition

There are plenty of women who lose their pregnancy weight relatively quickly. There are others who don't. Some breastfeed. Some don't. Some have C-sections. Some have vaginal deliveries. Some return to exercise quickly. Others need considerably more time.

Age can be one factor, but it is hardly the only one. Pregnancy weight gain, complications, mode of delivery, nutrition, physical activity, breastfeeding, sleep, and the support a woman receives can all affect recovery.

And none of these factors can be judged from a photograph.

Dr Menon's advice is straightforward: don't crash diet, prioritize wholesome nutrition, gradually return to physical activity after medical clearance, work on pelvic floor strength, and, crucially, look after mental health.

"Recovery is a continuous process," she says.

Nikita puts it even more simply: women need to be kinder to themselves.

"Don't measure your body against someone else's or allow society to dictate what you are supposed to look like after having a baby," she says. "Your body has been through something extraordinary, and it deserves time, patience, and respect."

Maybe that is the part of the postpartum conversation the internet needs to hear.

A woman does not have a 'before' and an 'after.'

She has a body that changed because it did something extraordinary.

And if the first thing we see when a new mother finally steps out into the world is how many kilos she may have gained, perhaps the problem isn't her body at all.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff