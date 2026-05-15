Still Want To Buy Gold? 5 Tips To Reduce Your Cost

With duties at 15%, GST at 3%, and making charges running as high as 20% -- the gap between a smart purchase and a careless one can easily be Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 on every Rs 1 lakh invested.

And most of that gap is entirely avoidable. Ramalingam Kalirajan explains the math.

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points: The Gold Fact File

Gold prices may be at record highs, but the biggest avoidable cost comes from GST, making charges, dealer premiums, and exit discounts -- not the gold price itself.

Gold ETFs are currently the most cost-efficient investment route as they avoid GST, making charges, and storage costs while offering lower long-term holding requirements for tax benefits.

Sovereign Gold Bonds remain attractive for long-term investors because they offer tax-free maturity benefits and annual interest, though fresh issuances are now limited.

If buying physical gold, coins and bars are far cheaper than jewellery, while comparing making charges and insisting on BIS hallmarking can significantly reduce costs.

A hybrid strategy -- keeping 70%-80% in Gold ETFs or SGBs and only 20%-30% in physical gold -- balances investment efficiency with cultural and family needs.

Gold crossed Rs 156,800 per 10 grams on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The government just hiked import duty back to 15%. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked citizens to stop buying gold for a year. And yet, here you are -- still looking to buy.

You are not alone. You are, in fact, very Indian.

No policy notification, no prime ministerial appeal, and no record-high price has ever successfully talked the Indian household out of buying gold.

The metal is woven into weddings, inheritance, savings habits, and a deep cultural instinct that no economist can fully model.

So instead of telling you not to buy -- which frankly nobody believes anyway -- let us do something more useful.

How To Buy Gold For Less

Because here is the truth that most buyers miss: The price of gold is something you cannot control. The cost of buying gold is something you absolutely can.

And in today's market -- with duties at 15%, GST at 3%, and making charges running as high as 20% -- the gap between a smart purchase and a careless one can easily be Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 on every Rs 1 lakh invested.

And most of that gap is entirely avoidable.

First, Understand What You Are Actually Paying For

Before we talk about how to buy cheaper, let us be honest about what the sticker price on gold does not tell you.

When the jeweller quotes you Rs 156,800 per 10 grams today, that domestic price already includes the 15% import duty the government levied two days ago.

You cannot negotiate that out. It is baked into every gram of gold sold in India, whether at a high-street jeweller, a wholesale bullion market, or an online platform.

What you can negotiate -- or avoid entirely -- is everything that gets added on top of that base price:

GST at 3% on physical gold purchases

Making charges ranging from 8% to 20% on jewellery

Coin and bar premiums of 3% to 5% above market rate

Wastage charges that some jewellers levy on top of making charges

Exit discount of 2% to 5% when you eventually sell

Stack all of this together on a Rs 10 lakh gold purchase and you have paid anywhere from Rs 1,120,000 to Rs 1,300,000 for gold whose market value is Rs 1,000,000 -- and in the case of heavily crafted bridal jewellery, potentially even higher.

The price of gold did not do that to you. The format in which you bought it did.

The good news: Every single one of these costs can be minimised, avoided, or structured around -- if you know what you are doing.

Route 1: Gold ETFs -- The Cleanest Entry Point

If your purpose is investment -- building a corpus, hedging against inflation, saving for a future goal -- Gold ETFs are the single most cost-efficient way to buy gold in India today.

Here is why the maths is so decisive. A Gold ETF tracks the domestic price of gold. That price, like physical gold, already reflects the 15% import duty. So the ETF is not cheaper in price. It is cheaper in every other way that matters:

No GST. No making charges. No dealer premium. No storage cost beyond a small annual expense ratio. And when you sell, you get the market price -- not the market price minus a jeweller's valuation discount.

The only cost you pay is the expense ratio -- the annual fund management fee. Today, newer low-cost funds offer expense ratios as low as 0.35%, while larger, more liquid funds tend to sit in the 0.59%-0.80% range.

On Rs 10 lakh investment held for five years, even the highest expense ratio in the category costs you roughly Rs 40,000 in total. Compare that to the Rs 120,000 to Rs 3,00,000 in friction costs a physical buyer absorbs at the point of purchase alone.

What to look for when choosing a Gold ETF:

Expense ratio: Lower means more of the gold's return stays with you. Aim for under 0.55%.

Tracking error: How accurately the ETF mirrors the gold price. Lower is better. Under 0.6% is good.

Liquidity: Choose funds with high daily trading volumes and large AUM. Prefer well-established ETFs with sizeable AUM and healthy daily trading volumes -- tighter bid-ask spreads mean you don't lose money simply getting in and out.

No demat account? You can invest through a Gold Fund of Fund (FoF), which invests in Gold ETFs and is accessible through any mutual fund platform without a demat account. The expense ratio is marginally higher, but the convenience is significant.

The tax angle: Hold your Gold ETF for more than 12 months and your gains are currently taxed at 12.5% as Long-Term Capital Gains under prevailing tax rules -- with no indexation benefit.

Physical gold requires a 24-month holding period for the same LTCG treatment. Do verify the applicable rate with a tax advisor at the time of redemption, as Finance Act amendments can change this. ETFs win on the holding period clock regardless.

Key Takeaway: On Rs 10 lakh investment, the friction costs of physical gold (GST + making charges + storage) can easily run Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh at entry.

A Gold ETF's total annual cost is under Rs 8,000 a year. The import duty affects both equally. Everything else is a choice.

Route 2: Sovereign Gold Bonds -- The Government's Own Offer

If ETFs are the most cost-efficient route for pure investment, Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) were historically the most cost-efficient -- with the added bonus of a 2.5% annual interest payment on top of gold price appreciation.

Issued by the Reserve Bank of India on behalf of the Government of India, SGBs are denominated in grams of gold, carry no GST on purchase, no making charges, and no storage cost. If held to maturity (8 years), the capital gains on redemption are entirely tax-free -- a benefit no other gold instrument offers.

The catch in 2026: The government has significantly curtailed new SGB issuances, and fresh tranches are not being regularly offered. The secondary market on exchanges does exist, but SGBs trade at varying premiums or discounts to NAV depending on remaining tenure and investor demand.

Verdict: If you can find SGBs on the secondary market at or near NAV, they remain a compelling buy -- especially for long-term investors who can commit to the 8-year horizon. For regular monthly investing, Gold ETFs are more practical.

Route 3: If You Must Buy Physical Gold, Buy Smart

For weddings, gifting, heirloom purchases, or simply because you want the tangible comfort of gold in your hand -- physical gold has its place. The goal then is not to avoid it but to minimise the cost layers.

i. Buy Coins and Bars Over Jewellery (for investment purposes)

Jewellery making charges range from 8% to 20% -- sometimes higher for intricate designs. If you are buying gold as an investment with the intent to eventually sell, jewellery is the most expensive format.

A gold coin or bar from a reputable source typically carries a making charge of just 1% to 3% over the market rate -- still above spot, but far less damaging than jewellery.

ii. Compare Making Charges Across Jewellers

Making charges are not fixed. They vary significantly between jewellers -- from 8% at competitive chains to 20% or more at boutique stores. Ask the jeweller to quote you the making charge as a percentage and compare across at least two or three outlets before buying. Some larger organised retailers like Tanishq, Malabar Gold, and Kalyan Jewellers publish their making charge structures. Use them as a benchmark.

iii. Negotiate on Older Designs

Jewellers typically negotiate more on older, stock designs than on newly launched collections. If the piece is not for a specific occasion that demands a particular design, older stock jewellery often comes with lower making charges -- sometimes as low as 6-8%.

iv. Buy During Exchange Offers

Many jewellers run 'old gold exchange' programmes where you bring in old jewellery and get credit toward a new purchase -- with reduced or waived making charges.

This has become a major driver of jewellery sales in 2025-2026 precisely because prices are high. If you have old gold lying unused, an exchange programme can dramatically reduce the cost of your new purchase.

v. Check the Hallmark

With gold at Rs 156,800 per 10 grams, purity is not a minor issue. Always insist on BIS-hallmarked gold (look for the HUID -- Hallmark Unique Identification number on the piece).

Non-hallmarked gold may be sold at a slight discount but exposes you to purity risk -- and when you sell, you will be tested and potentially offered below market rate for impure gold. The apparent saving is not worth it.

vi. Buy in Smaller Denominations

If you are accumulating gold over time for a future goal, buying small quantities regularly -- 1 gram or 2 gram coins -- from reputable sources spreads your cost across price points and avoids making a large single purchase when prices may be temporarily elevated.

Key Takeaway: If you must buy physical gold, buy coins or bars over jewellery for investment purposes, always insist on BIS hallmarking, and treat making charges as a negotiable number -- not a fixed one.

Route 4: Digital Gold -- Convenient but Read the Fine Print

Digital gold platforms (offered by apps like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm Gold, and others through providers like MMTC-PAMP or Augmont) allow you to buy gold in amounts as small as Rs 1. The gold is stored in secure vaults on your behalf.

The appeal is obvious: No demat account needed, very small ticket sizes, and the ability to convert to physical gold coins if you want delivery.

The cost caution: Most digital gold platforms charge a 3% GST on purchase (unlike Gold ETFs), and some platforms charge a small spread of 0.5% to 1% between the buy and sell price. Some also charge storage fees after a certain holding period.

Digital gold is a reasonable option for very small amounts or for those without access to demat accounts and mutual fund platforms. But for amounts above Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000, Gold ETFs or Gold FoFs are almost always more cost-efficient.

Also worth noting: Digital gold is not regulated by SEBI, unlike Gold ETFs. The underlying gold is stored with trusted partners, but the regulatory safety net is thinner.

Route 5: The Hybrid Strategy -- Core and Satellite

If you are building a long-term gold portfolio and also have a need for physical gold (upcoming wedding, family expectation, cultural practice), consider structuring your gold buying in two buckets:

Core (70% to 80%): Gold ETFs or SGBs. This is your investment gold -- growing in value, easy to liquidate, cost-efficient, fully regulated.

Satellite (20% to 30%): Physical gold bought strategically -- coins rather than jewellery where possible, from hallmarked sources, with making charges negotiated, ideally during exchange offers or in smaller denominations over time.

This approach respects both the financial logic of cost efficiency and the cultural reality of Indian gold ownership. You are not abandoning physical gold -- you are simply making sure that the portion you hold in ETFs is not bleeding 15-20% in unnecessary costs at entry.

The Cost Comparison at a Glance

Here is what Rs 10 lakh in gold actually costs you across formats today:

Format Effective Entry Cost Tax at Exit (1yr+) Best For Gold Jewellery Rs 1,120,000-Rs 1,300,000 (higher for bridal/designer) 12.5% LTCG (24 months) Wearing, gifting, weddings Gold Coin/Bar Rs 1,050,000-Rs 1,100,000 12.5% LTCG (24 months) Physical investment, storage Digital Gold Rs 1,030,000-Rs 1,050,000 12.5% LTCG (24 months) Small amounts, convenience Gold ETF Rs 1,000,500-Rs 1,005,000 12.5% LTCG (12 months) Investment, wealth building Sovereign Gold Bond Rs 1,000,000-Rs 1,020,000 Tax-free at maturity Long-term, 8-year horizon

All figures approximate. Import duty is embedded in the domestic gold price across all formats.

The One Thing to Remember

The price of gold is the same for everyone. The cost of buying it is entirely up to you.

The price of gold -- Rs 156,800 per 10 grams today -- is the same whether you are buying at a jewellery store on your high street or clicking a button on a trading platform. The import duty is already embedded in the price for everyone.

What is not equal is what you pay on top of that price. And that part -- the GST, the making charges, the dealer premium, the storage, the exit discount -- is entirely within your control.

Gold has always been India's most trusted store of value. In 2026, with prices at historic highs and duties back at 15%, the cost of buying it carelessly has never been higher.

Buy thoughtfully. Buy in the right format for your purpose. And make sure every rupee you put into gold is actually buying gold -- not fees.

You can ask rediffGURU Ramalingam Kalirajan your questions HERE

Ramalingam K, an MBA in Finance, is a Certified Financial Planner. He is the Director and Chief Financial Planner at holisticinvestment, a leading financial planning and wealth management company.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.