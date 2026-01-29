Stew It, Brew It, Chew It, But Have Lemon Grass

Lemon grass, often referred to as citronella, is a tall, reed-like herb prized for its bright, zesty scent and clean citrus taste.

We like it in our chai and call it gaoti cha. It is widely used in Thai cuisine, bringing a refreshing, aromatic lift to soups, curries and stir-fries.

An herb that good for your teeth, blood, nerves, liver and more

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mokkie/Wikimedia Commons

1. Nutrients

A single tablespoon of lemon grass -- it is sold as a powder or dried + chopped -- is light and low in energy, offering around 20 calories.

It contains no fat or protein, provides roughly 1 gm carbs and has no fibre or sugar and provides a useful mix of iron, calcium and vitamin C, all of which play important roles in overall health, states WebMD. Iron, in particular, is crucial for forming haemoglobin.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Obsidian Soul/Wikimedia Commons

2. Calm In A Cup

Sipping lemon grass tea may promote relaxation, while research indicates that breathing in its essential oil could alo have a soothing influence on the nervous system, says Medical News Today. Together, these calming qualities may help ease stress and quiet feelings of anxiety, .

Photograph: Kind courtesy Herusutimbul/Wikimedia Commons

3. Cleansing Action

Lemon grass is recognised for its diuretic effect, meaning it encourages the body to pass urine more frequently, according to Healthline.

Such remedies are commonly recommended for people dealing with conditions like heart or liver disorders, as well as fluid retention (oedema), adds Healthline.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Andrea Nguyen/Wikimedia Commons

4. Natural Health Ally

Its leaves are rich in natural compounds believed to slow the growth of certain bacteria and yeasts. The plant also carries elements that may help ease discomfort and reduce inflammation, making it valued beyond the kitchen, as per WebMD.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mokkie/Wikimedia Commons

5. Oral Care Trick

In many places, folks chew on fresh lemon grass stalks, believing the practice helps support oral hygiene. It's said to leave the mouth feeling fresher while promoting healthier teeth and gums, informs Medical News Today.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.