Stay Safe In The Heat! 7 Ways To Prevent Dehydration

It's been a very tough 2026 summer with many places all over the India map baking in daytime temperatures as high as 46°C, bringing much misery in its wake.

Misery multiplies a hundred fold and verges on serious danger if you don't protect yourself from heat-related illnesses.

Most recently the zooming mercury tragically claimed the life of a 28-year-old man at Mumbai concert on June 7. Preliminary investigations indicate that dehydration and alcohol intake may have played a role, according to local authorities.

On high-heat days -- quite a few more are expected -- it is important to keep yourself well-protected. Here are 7 Important Tips:

1. How Much Water To Drink?

Staying properly hydrated does not necessarily mean drinking a fixed amount of water every day, as individual needs vary.

Top US medical establishment Mayo Clinic suggests men should aim for around 100 ounces -- approximately 13 cups or nearly 3 litres -- of liquid daily.

Women should consume about 74 ounces, roughly 9 cups or 2.2 litres every day.

2. How To Replace Mineral Salts Lost From Sweating

Need to top up your electrolytes quickly? Mix a packet of electrolyte powder/tablet into water for a fast hydration boost.

Leading US hospital Cleveland Clinic offers natural options like coconut water, citrus juices. They say a little raw honey can help too, while foods like dairy products, oily fish and dark chocolate provide essential minerals that support healthy hydration.

3. Skip These Drinks

Steer clear of alcohol, fizzy drinks, caffeine-heavy beverages like tea-coffee and sugary soft drinks, says Healthline. These can increase fluid loss and make it harder for your body to stay properly hydrated.

4. Stay Hydrated Indoors Too

Air conditioning cools a room by reducing humidity. But that leaves the air in a room -- and you! -- noticeably drier.

This may cause your skin and body to lose moisture more quickly, states WebMD. So remember to sip water regularly throughout the day to stay comfortably hydrated.

5. Choose Breathable Outfits

When temperatures soar, opt for airy natural fabrics and relaxed fits that help your body release excess warmth more effectively, says the Harvard Medical School.

Harvard adds modern cooling apparel, including caps, scarves and activewear are designed to enhance comfort by absorbing moisture and creating a refreshing cooling effect, making hot days far more manageable.

6. Hydrate Before, During And After Exercise

If you're planning to exercise or take part in outdoor activities in this heat, start drinking fluids well in advance rather than waiting until you feel thirsty, as per the Cleveland Clinic.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic advise at least 16 to 20 ounces (at least 500 ml) liquid one to two hours beforehand. Continue taking regular sips throughout the activity, and top up your fluid intake afterwards to around 16 to 24 ounces (about 750 ml) to replace the moisture lost through sweating during exercise.

7. Eat Your Water Too

Hydration doesn't come from drinks alone. Regular meals, water-rich fruits-vegetables, soups and other nourishing fluids can all help maintain healthy fluid levels while providing essential nutrients your body needs, according to Healthline and Harvard Medical School. Don't skip your meal.

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