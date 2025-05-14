SRK's Met Gala Look Has A Whopping Price Tag!

Shah Rukh Khan made a regal statement on one of the world's most-watched red carpets; he was dressed to intimidate your credit score at the Met Gala 2025.

There was a whole lot of cha-ching, including a Rs 21 crore (Rs 210 milLion) watch worn with princely ease.

IMAGE: If style were currency, Shah Rukh Khan would be a bank. Dressed by Sabysachi, this look was pure high-end luxury. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Let's play fashion detective and take a closer look at the details of this ultra-luxe look -- one high-end piece at a time (prices are guesstimates only :) including that Patek Philippe Grand Complications 6300G, the most complicated wristwatch ever crafted by the Swiss watchmaker. The price tag? Reportedly a jaw-dropping $2.5 million (approximately Rs 21.17 crores):

IMAGE: From the glint of the jewels to the glimmer in his eye, Shah Rukh's look is a masterclass in confidence. Image created by Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Total damages? A conservative estimate places the entire look at Rs 21.7 crore -- give or take a few couture tweaks. That's not just high fashion, that's stratospheric swagger.

But, of course, when you're SRK at the Met Gala, you don't just dress to impress -- you dress to flex your cinematic rule.

And the best part? He wore all that glamour like it was just another day. No fuss. No flashiness. Just pure, unbothered royalty doing what it does!