Home  » Get Ahead » Sriti Jha Is Just Too Sweet

Sriti Jha Is Just Too Sweet

By REDIFF STYLE July 24, 2026 11:46 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Some wardrobes scream for attention. Sriti Jha's simply smiles.

As the actress celebrates her 40th birthday, her style continues to feel refreshingly fuss-free, balancing classics with playful twists.

Be it a sari or a sleek gown, every look feels effortless, elegant and impossible not to bookmark.

Sriti Jha

IMAGE: Nothing says timeless quite like a crisp white sari and a bold red blouse. It's simple, striking and proof that classics never go out of style. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sriti Jha/Instagram

 

Sriti Jha

IMAGE: This breezy halter dress looks like it belongs on a beach holiday with nowhere to be except the nearest cafe for iced coffee.

 

Sriti Jha

IMAGE: A turquoise sari, a bright pink blouse and fresh flowers in her hair? This look is basically happiness stitched into six yards.

 

Sriti Jha

IMAGE: Sriti’s sharp white blazer gets an unexpected twist thanks to the buckle-detail neckline. Corporate, but with plenty of personality.

 

Sriti Jha

IMAGE: The white-and-gold fusion set is graceful without feeling overdone. Those metallic fringes add just enough drama with every step.

 

Sriti Jha

IMAGE: This black sari proves festive dressing doesn't always need sparkle overload. The shimmering fringe pallu does all the heavy lifting.

 

Sriti Jha

IMAGE: With its sculpted bodice, crystal strap, and draped skirt, this gown is elegant and confidence just like Sriti herself.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

More News Coverage

Sriti Jhabirthday

More From Rediff

Sriti Is Just Too Sweet

Sriti Is Just Too Sweet
New ITR Forms Demand More Tax Details

New ITR Forms Demand More Tax Details
The MBBS Costs You Don't See!

The MBBS Costs You Don't See!

Related Stories

During Her Pregnancy, Samantha Is Relying On...

During Her Pregnancy, Samantha Is Relying On...

Web Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Launched

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Launched
World's 8 Most Expensive Dating Cities

World's 8 Most Expensive Dating Cities
10 Of The Oldest Schools Of India

10 Of The Oldest Schools Of India