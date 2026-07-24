Sriti Jha Is Just Too Sweet

Some wardrobes scream for attention. Sriti Jha's simply smiles.

As the actress celebrates her 40th birthday, her style continues to feel refreshingly fuss-free, balancing classics with playful twists.

Be it a sari or a sleek gown, every look feels effortless, elegant and impossible not to bookmark.

IMAGE: Nothing says timeless quite like a crisp white sari and a bold red blouse. It's simple, striking and proof that classics never go out of style. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sriti Jha/Instagram

halter dress looks like it belongs on a beach holiday with nowhere to be except the nearest cafe for iced coffee. IMAGE: This breezylooks like it belongs on a beach holiday with nowhere to be except the nearest cafe for iced coffee.

IMAGE: A turquoise sari, a bright pink blouse and fresh flowers in her hair? This look is basically happiness stitched into six yards.

IMAGE: Sriti’s sharp white blazer gets an unexpected twist thanks to the buckle-detail neckline. Corporate, but with plenty of personality.

fusion set is graceful without feeling overdone. Those metallic fringes add just enough drama with every step. IMAGE: The white-and-goldis graceful without feeling overdone. Those metallic fringes add just enough drama with every step.

IMAGE: This black sari proves festive dressing doesn't always need sparkle overload. The shimmering fringe pallu does all the heavy lifting.

IMAGE: With its sculpted bodice, crystal strap, and draped skirt, this gown is elegant and confidence just like Sriti herself.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff