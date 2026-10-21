Srinidhi Shetty's One True Love Is...

Srinidhi Shetty has steadily carved out a place for herself in Indian cinema, earning recognition for her performances and screen presence, particularly as Reena in the KGF franchise.

But if there is one true love in her style story, it is undoubtedly saris. Srinidhi has a way of making every drape feel personal, whether it is a chikankari number, a breezy organza, a jewel-toned silk or an evening sari.

On her 34th birthday, we revisit seven looks that show just how much range there is in her sari wardrobe.

IMAGE: An ivory georgette sari with chikankari embroidery and silver mukaish work feels understated yet luxurious. Srinidhi pairs it with a lace blouse and diamond jhumkas.

For a similar style, explore Ada Chikankari or House of Chikankari, where comparable saris are priced at approximately Rs 8,000 to Rs 25,000. All photographs: Kind courtesy Srinidhi Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Srinidhi's metallic pink silk-blend sari, styled with a matching satin blouse, chunky silver choker, and cuff bracelet, is made for festive evenings.

Browse Suta or Koskii for metallic and similar tissue-silk saris with an affordable price range.

IMAGE: A translucent white organza sari with multicoloured florals, a blue scalloped border and a raspberry-pink blouse feels breezy and youthful. It is ideal for daytime celebrations.

For a similar look, take inspiration from Picchika by Urvashi Sethi or find printed organza options on Karagiri.

IMAGE: Srinidhi's crimson georgette sari features silver zari vines and wavy scalloped edges. A polki-and-emerald choker and stacked bangles complete the regal look.

Explore Kalki Fashion or Chamee and Palak for embellished festive saris priced around Rs 15,000 to Rs 35,000.

IMAGE: A royal-blue chiffon sari with a silver zari border and white-striped pallu proves that everyday dressing can be elegant.

Explore Suta or Fabindia for lightweight blue saris at a good price.

IMAGE: A dual-toned blue-and-purple silk sari with a mustard-gold zari border brings out Srinidhi's traditional side. Temple-style jhumkas and a contrasting blouse complete the celebratory look.

Borrow your mum's silk sari and get a modish blouse made to go with it this festive season.

IMAGE: Srinidhi gives the black sari an eveningwear update with satin-silk, dull-gold zardozi and beadwork. A gold-bordered blouse, uncut-diamond necklace and cocktail ring add extra glam.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff