Sreeleela, Saiee Love Dressing Like K-Pop Stars

Sreeleela, Saiee Love Dressing Like K-Pop Stars

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 05, 2026 14:40 IST

K-pop stars have slowly taken over India -- the youth love their music, movies and TV shows. And, because of that, K-pop fashion has also become a massive trend.

It mixes school girl cute with street style cool, is super easy to recreate, works for all body types and instantly gives you that polished, camera-ready vibe K-pop stars are known for.

Here’s how you can look like you’re about to drop your music video. 

Chunky sneakers

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna styles her net skirt and tee with black stockings and bright pink chunky sneakers. These oversized sneakers are a K-pop essential as they add instant cuteness and height. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

 

Pleated mini skirt

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor’s green pleated skirt worn with a tank top and an off-white sweater is the epitome of K-pop. Pleated minis are a staple for Korean girl groups as they are fun and flirty. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Varsity jacket

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra throws on a varsity-style jacket over a bodysuit and jeans, topping it off with a headband and messy bun. Varsity jackets are huge in K-pop because they give that ‘college crush’ look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

Bucket hats

IMAGE: Sharvari Wagh elevates her simple tank top and denim combo with a white bucket hat. K-pop idols love bucket hats because they add coolness and are a great way to hide bad hair days. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

 

Fringe haircut

IMAGE: Sreeleela rocks her fringe with a high ponytail, giving full K-pop idol energy. A fringe is practically the official haircut of the K-pop aesthetic as it softens the face, adds innocence and is now easily achievable with clip-ons. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

 

Layered jewellery

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia’s cropped shirt and denims get the full K-pop treatment with heavily layered metallic necklaces. Statement layering is key in Korean styling as it makes even the most basic outfit performance-ready. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

Knee-high boots

IMAGE: Saiee Manjrekar pairs her maroon knee-high boots with a matching leather jacket. These boots are a K-pop favourite because they make your legs look miles long and make any outfit stage-worthy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH
