Sreeleela, Kriti Sanon Love Some Asymmetry

Why settle for a straight-up silhouette when fashion can take a little detour?
Asymmetrical outfits are bringing a fun sense of drama to celebrity wardrobes, with uneven hems, cascading ruffles, diagonal drapes and unexpected cuts adding movement to every look.
These stars prove that sometimes the best-dressed look is the one that refuses to stay even.
Kriti Sanon
IMAGE: Kriti
gives the classic kurta
a playful update in this red Mahima Mahajan number. The cascading ruffled hem, sheer sleeves and embroidered belt add plenty of chaos without taking away from its elegant silhouette. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahima Mahajan/Instagram
Katrina Kaif
IMAGE: Katrina
’s cream-and-black Zimmermann mini is polka dots with a twist. The halter neckline and ruffled high-low hem give this otherwise sweet print a seriously fun edge. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram
Malavika Mohanan
IMAGE: Beach dressing gets a flirty twist with Malavika
's lavender cutout mini. Tie-up straps, side cut-outs and layers of ruffles make the uneven hemline feel right at home on a tropical getaway. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram
Krithi Shetty
IMAGE: Krithi keeps things pretty in peach with this Saaksha & Kinni midi. The floral Bandhej-inspired print gets a modern spin thanks to the sweetheart neckline and side-draped frill detail. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram
Sreeleela
IMAGE: Sreeleela brings the colour in this lime green mini. With a halter neckline and cascading ruffles, the asymmetric hem adds even more movement to the look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram
Raashii Khanna
IMAGE: Raashii proves knitwear doesn’t have to be predictable. She throws a chunky crimson Sandro Paris shawl over a plaid mini, wearing it in an off-shoulder, diagonal drape that gives the whole look a cool, undone feel. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
IMAGE: Priyanka goes full fashion warrior in a structured metallic corset paired with an espresso-brown wrap skirt. The bold asymmetric hem and thigh-high slit bring plenty of attitude to the look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff