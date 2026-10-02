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Sreeleela, Kriti Sanon Love Some Asymmetry

By RISHIKA SHAH October 02, 2026 12:22 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Why settle for a straight-up silhouette when fashion can take a little detour?

Asymmetrical outfits are bringing a fun sense of drama to celebrity wardrobes, with uneven hems, cascading ruffles, diagonal drapes and unexpected cuts adding movement to every look.

These stars prove that sometimes the best-dressed look is the one that refuses to stay even.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti gives the classic kurta a playful update in this red Mahima Mahajan number. The cascading ruffled hem, sheer sleeves and embroidered belt add plenty of chaos without taking away from its elegant silhouette. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahima Mahajan/Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif

IMAGE: Katrina’s cream-and-black Zimmermann mini is polka dots with a twist. The halter neckline and ruffled high-low hem give this otherwise sweet print a seriously fun edge. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan

IMAGE: Beach dressing gets a flirty twist with Malavika's lavender cutout mini. Tie-up straps, side cut-outs and layers of ruffles make the uneven hemline feel right at home on a tropical getaway. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

Krithi Shetty

Krithi Shetty

IMAGE: Krithi keeps things pretty in peach with this Saaksha & Kinni midi. The floral Bandhej-inspired print gets a modern spin thanks to the sweetheart neckline and side-draped frill detail. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram

Sreeleela

Sreeleela

IMAGE: Sreeleela brings the colour in this lime green mini. With a halter neckline and cascading ruffles, the asymmetric hem adds even more movement to the look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: Raashii proves knitwear doesn’t have to be predictable. She throws a chunky crimson Sandro Paris shawl over a plaid mini, wearing it in an off-shoulder, diagonal drape that gives the whole look a cool, undone feel. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: Priyanka goes full fashion warrior in a structured metallic corset paired with an espresso-brown wrap skirt. The bold asymmetric hem and thigh-high slit bring plenty of attitude to the look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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Kriti SanonSreeleelaKatrinaMalavika MohananKrithi Shetty

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