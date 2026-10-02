Sreeleela, Kriti Sanon Love Some Asymmetry

Why settle for a straight-up silhouette when fashion can take a little detour?

Asymmetrical outfits are bringing a fun sense of drama to celebrity wardrobes, with uneven hems, cascading ruffles, diagonal drapes and unexpected cuts adding movement to every look.

These stars prove that sometimes the best-dressed look is the one that refuses to stay even.

Kriti Sanon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahima Mahajan/Instagram IMAGE: Kriti gives the classic kurta a playful update in this red Mahima Mahajan number. The cascading ruffled hem, sheer sleeves and embroidered belt add plenty of chaos without taking away from its elegant silhouette.

Katrina Kaif

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram IMAGE: Katrina ’s cream-and-black Zimmermann mini is polka dots with a twist. The halter neckline and ruffled high-low hem give this otherwise sweet print a seriously fun edge.

Malavika Mohanan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram IMAGE: Beach dressing gets a flirty twist with Malavika 's lavender cutout mini. Tie-up straps, side cut-outs and layers of ruffles make the uneven hemline feel right at home on a tropical getaway.

Krithi Shetty

IMAGE: Krithi keeps things pretty in peach with this Saaksha & Kinni midi. The floral Bandhej-inspired print gets a modern spin thanks to the sweetheart neckline and side-draped frill detail. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram

Sreeleela

IMAGE: Sreeleela brings the colour in this lime green mini. With a halter neckline and cascading ruffles, the asymmetric hem adds even more movement to the look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: Raashii proves knitwear doesn’t have to be predictable. She throws a chunky crimson Sandro Paris shawl over a plaid mini, wearing it in an off-shoulder, diagonal drape that gives the whole look a cool, undone feel. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: Priyanka goes full fashion warrior in a structured metallic corset paired with an espresso-brown wrap skirt. The bold asymmetric hem and thigh-high slit bring plenty of attitude to the look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff