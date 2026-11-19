Sreeleela has quickly become one of the most recognisable faces in south Indian cinema. Born in Detroit and raised in Bengaluru, the actress is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. She made her lead acting debut with the Kannada film Kiss (2019), followed by Bharaate the same year. However, it was her Telugu debut, Pelli SandaD (2021) that brought her wider recognition.

She went on to star opposite Ravi Teja in the commercial hit Dhamaka (2022), earning the SIIMA Award for Best Actress -- Telugu. Her filmography expanded with titles such as Skanda, Aadikeshava, Extra Ordinary Man and Bhagavanth Kesari, where her performance as Vijayalakshmi earned her critical appreciation.

She also starred alongside Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram (2024) and made a special appearance in the hugely popular song Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule. More recently, she appeared in Robinhood, Junior and the Tamil film Parasakthi.

Up next, Sreeleela will be seen in OM: Chapter 1 -- Udhiram: The Blood Wood, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and starring Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi. The actress plays Roja in the film, which is scheduled to release on November 20.

While her on-screen choices keep evolving, Sreeleela's fashion game is equally unpredictable. Here are seven looks that deserve a place on your style moodboard.

IMAGE: Sreeleela looks like she stepped straight out of a couture fairytale in this ivory-and-silver Manish Malhotra lehenga from his Mijwan 2026 collection.

The sheer illusion-mesh crop top is covered in pearls, crystals and sequins, with delicate pearl chains draping across the shoulders and beaded fringe adding movement along the hem.

The intricately embroidered lehenga continues the sparkle with cascading silver floral and geometric motifs.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

IMAGE: Who needs a fairytale when you have a dress like this? Sreeleela embraces her romantic side in a pastel blue-and-white plaid maxi featuring a fitted bodice, a gently ruffled sweetheart neckline and delicate puff sleeves.

The ruched bust detail adds a charming touch, while the full, tiered skirt creates a dreamy silhouette.

It's giving a countryside picnic, summer romance and a little bit of princess energy. Basically, cottagecore dressing at its sweetest!

IMAGE: Sreeleela gives us a whole new reason to love butter yellow in this Butterveil Print Ball Gown by Dolly J.

The strapless corset bodice features structured yellow piping and a matching waistband, while the voluminous pleated skirt is splashed with painterly yellow and grey-green botanical motifs.

It's almost like wearing a watercolour painting!

IMAGE: Sreeleela shows that pastel sari can be every bit as glamorous as their heavily embellished counterparts.

Her sheer sage-green drape by Shay By Shubham Tak features delicate scalloped edges and subtle embellishments along the border.

She pairs it with a matching corset-style blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline, dainty beaded straps and intricate tonal embroidery.

Soft, romantic and effortlessly elegant, this is pastel perfection!

IMAGE: Who said checks are only for casual shirts and trousers? Sreeleela gives the classic pattern a glamorous makeover in this monochrome ensemble by Sounia Gohil.

The look features a tailored black velvet jacket with a plunging neckline, scalloped hem and intricate antique-gold embroidery along the sleeves and cuffs.

A statement metallic-and-pearl belt cinches the waist before flowing into a floor-length mermaid skirt covered in black-and-white dotted checks.

IMAGE: Sreeleela makes a convincing case for ditching the conventional evening dress in this navy-blue co-ord by Abhishek Chauhan Studio.

The strapless corset top features a sweetheart neckline and striking teal-blue wave detailing across the bust.

She pairs it with high-waisted, extra-wide-leg trousers featuring tailored pleats for a sharp finish. Who needs a dress when a good co-ord can do this much?

IMAGE: Sreeleela’s blue off-shoulder dress hugs her figure like a dream while the oversized ruffled neckline makes a statement all on its own, framing her shoulders and collarbones beautifully.

Soft curls gathered into a messy updo and face-framing tendrils add a romantic finish. Because sometimes, all a black-tie-worthy outfit needs is one really fabulous ruffle!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff