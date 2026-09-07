Sreeleela Dresses As Radha For Janmashtami

Sreeleela channelled the timeless beauty of Radha this Janmashtami and her dreamy pink lehenga looked straight out of a modern-day fairytale. Designed by Amaare Sahib Bhatia, the ensemble is reportedly worth around Rs 3.5 to Rs 4 lakh and looks every bit as grand as that price tag suggests.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

The star of the look is a voluminous pink silk lehenga covered in vibrant multicoloured threadwork, geometric patterns, intricate floral grids and shimmering mirror-like embellishments.

The matching choli takes the glamour up a notch with a deep sweetheart neckline completely covered in zardozi, kundan and intricate beadwork. A sheer candy-pink dupatta, finished with an ultra-thick embroidered border, completes the look.

And then come the accessories. Sreeleela pairs the lehenga with an antique-gold choker studded with polki or kundan stones and tiny pearl drops, along with matching statement earrings and a delicate maangtikka. An elaborate haath phool adds another dose of festive, bridal-inspired glam.

Her look stays soft and dreamy -- her cascading hair is decorated with tiny floral accents, glowing skin, flushed cheeks, a subtle smokey eye and a muted rose lip.

With its candy-pink palette, ornate gold jewellery and larger-than-life craftsmanship, Sreeleela’s Janmashtami look feels like Radha stepped straight into a fashion fairytale.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff