Meet Google's most searched people of 2018

December 18, 2018 14:58 IST

Demi Lovato and Meghan Markle top the list.

Photograph: Courtesy Demi Lovato/Instagram

Google released its list of top trending searches of 2018.

Demi Lovato and Meghan Markle are the most searched people of this year.

Many others like Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Logan Paul, Khloe Kardashian, Eminem, Urban Meyer, Ariana Grande, Rick Ross and Cardi B have also made to the top 10 list.

Lovato also topped the list of most search musicians of the year, followed by others including Eminem, Grande, Ross, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Childish Gambino, Machine Gun Kelly, Meek Mill and Queen, reported E! Online.

Logan Paul topped the list of the most searched actors of the year.

Apart from him, the list also consisted of names of celebrities like Bill Cosby, Sylvester Stallone, Pete Davidson, Michael B. Jordan, Allison Mack, Noah Centineo, Bradley Cooper, Roseanne Barr and Chadwick Boseman.

The top searched movies included some amazing films like Black Panther, Incredibles 2, Deadpool 2, Avengers: Infinity War, A Quiet Place, A Star Is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody, Venom, Hereditary and The Nun

Source: ANI
