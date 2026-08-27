Spain's La Tomatina Turns Streets Red

Glimpses of La Tomatina, Spain's annual tomato-throwing festival, as revellers fill the streets of Bunol.

IMAGE: Revellers play in tomato pulp during the annual La Tomatina food fight festival in Bunol, Spain, August 26, 2026. All Photographs: Thomas Peter/Reuters

Key Points Revellers gathered in Bunol for the annual La Tomatina festival, covering streets and participants in tomato pulp.

The festival took place on August 26, with residents preparing their homes against flying tomatoes beforehand.

Reuters Photographer Thomas Peter documented the preparations and colourful scenes surrounding the annual food fight.

IMAGE: People cover their house with a tarpaulin to protect it against flying tomatoes before the La Tomatina festival in Bunol, Spain, August 25, 2026. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: Revelers throw tomatoes during the La Tomatina festival in Bunol, Spain, August 26, 2026. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff