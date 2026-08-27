Home  » Get Ahead » Spain's La Tomatina Turns Streets Red

Spain's La Tomatina Turns Streets Red

By REDIFF GET AHEAD August 27, 2026 15:26 IST 1 Minute Read
google preferred source
x

Glimpses of La Tomatina, Spain's annual tomato-throwing festival, as revellers fill the streets of Bunol.

 

Revellers play in tomato pulp at La Tomatina

IMAGE: Revellers play in tomato pulp during the annual La Tomatina food fight festival in Bunol, Spain, August 26, 2026. All Photographs: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

Key Points

  • Revellers gathered in Bunol for the annual La Tomatina festival, covering streets and participants in tomato pulp.
  • The festival took place on August 26, with residents preparing their homes against flying tomatoes beforehand.
  • Reuters Photographer Thomas Peter documented the preparations and colourful scenes surrounding the annual food fight.

Participants covered in tomato pulp

Participants covered in tomatoes

Revellers take part in La Tomatina

Revellers amid tomato pulp

Participants covered in tomato pulp

Revellers covered in tomato pulp

Participants at La Tomatina

Revellers during the tomato fight

Revellers play in tomato pulp

Participants at the annual festival

Tomato pulp covers festivalgoers

Revellers covered in tomato pulp

La Tomatina participants in Bunol

Participants covered in tomatoes

House protected with tarpaulin before La Tomatina

IMAGE: People cover their house with a tarpaulin to protect it against flying tomatoes before the La Tomatina festival in Bunol, Spain, August 25, 2026. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

Participants covered in tomatoes

IMAGE: Revelers throw tomatoes during the La Tomatina festival in Bunol, Spain, August 26, 2026. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

More News Coverage

SpainBunolLa Tomatina TurnsThomas PeterTomato Pulp Fills The Festival

More From Rediff

FMGE Rules Stay Strict Despite Protests

FMGE Rules Stay Strict Despite Protests
Scholarships For Job-Oriented Diploma Courses

Scholarships For Job-Oriented Diploma Courses
Netflix Is Offering A Scholarship For...

Netflix Is Offering A Scholarship For...

Related Stories

La Tomatina: The Battle of Tomatoes

La Tomatina: The Battle of Tomatoes

Quick Links

Homes Shielded Ahead Of Festival

Web Stories

5 Rakhi Ads That Melted Our Hearts

5 Rakhi Ads That Melted Our Hearts
Google Pixel 11 Pro: 6 Things to Know

Google Pixel 11 Pro: 6 Things to Know
Moto G Max Unveiled In India

Moto G Max Unveiled In India