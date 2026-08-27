Spain's La Tomatina Turns Streets Red

Glimpses of La Tomatina, Spain's annual tomato-throwing festival, as revellers fill the streets of Bunol.
Key Points
- Revellers gathered in Bunol for the annual La Tomatina festival, covering streets and participants in tomato pulp.
- The festival took place on August 26, with residents preparing their homes against flying tomatoes beforehand.
- Reuters Photographer Thomas Peter documented the preparations and colourful scenes surrounding the annual food fight.
Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff