Soundarya Shetty Is A Baddie Bigg Boss

Soundarya Shetty may currently be busy making waves inside the Bigg Boss 13 Kannada house but her fashion game has already been doing plenty of damage outside it.

She has that effortless baddie quality where even a casual denim shorts look comes with attitude, while her saris, bodycon dresses and futuristic separates know exactly how to command attention.

Soundarya clearly isn’t here to play it safe. Here are seven looks that explain why her fashion sense is giving us major heart-eyes.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Soundarya Shetty/Instagram IMAGE: In a beaded halter, denim shorts and chunky bracelets Soundarya aces the concert girlie look. It’s casual, a little flirty and super cool, basically the outfit equivalent of having a great playlist and zero interest in explaining yourself.

IMAGE: Soundarya takes an oversized India polo and somehow turns it into a proper street-style moment. The tinted aviators and stacked bracelets add just the right amount of retro swagger.

IMAGE: This red polka-dot mini is serving bombshell energy. The plunging neckline and flared skirt keep it fun rather than overly serious, while the ankle boots add some sass.

IMAGE: Who says saris have to be loud to make an entrance? Soundarya lets this dreamy lavender drape do the talking, then throws in a heavily embellished blouse for the plot twist.

IMAGE: This black fusion sari is what happens when traditional glam meets full baddie mode. Mirror work, metallic details and chunky silver jewellery bring the chatpata-ness while the sheer sparkle through the sari makes sure the look keeps catching the light.

IMAGE: Soundarya proves that futuristic dressing doesn’t have to look intimidating. The peach co-ord is sleek, sculptural and just cheeky enough, with its midriff cut-out and flared trousers doing most of the talking.

IMAGE: A rust-red bodycon dress covered in sparkle is already a statement but Soundarya adds a chunky silver choker and lets her tattoos peek through for extra edge.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff