Sony's 1000X The Collection: Premium Wireless Headphones with Enhanced Sound

Sony has unveiled the 1000X The Collection wireless headphones. Blending the class-leading sound isolation features found in the WH-1000XM6 with a sleeker refreshed design.

From Sony comes the lastest model of wireless headphones at $649 (!)

All photographs: Kind courtesy Sony

1. Tuned For Pure Sound

Sony has equipped the 1000X The Collection with newly engineered 30mm drivers featuring a durable carbon-fibre dome and softer surround, delivering cleaner vocals, richer bass, and impressively detailed audio.

2. Smarter Sound Enhancement

For the first time, Sony has added DSEE Ultimate to the 1000X The Collection, using advanced AI technology to sharpen and restore lost detail in compressed tracks instantly for a fuller, more lifelike sound.

3. Effortless Listening Control

A dedicated Listening Mode key lets users swap between audio settings instantly, while Sony has carried over the advanced noise-blocking technology from the WH-1000XM6, complete with Ambient Sound and Quick Attention features for greater awareness when needed.

4. High-Resolution Wireless Audio

Using Bluetooth, the Sony headphones deliver a wide audio range from 20 Hz to 20 kHz with regular codecs, extending up to an impressive 40 kHz when paired with LDAC for richer, studio-quality wireless sound.

5. Long-Lasting Battery Performance

Sony says the 1000X The Collection offers up to 24 hours of playback with noise cancelling activated, stretching to 32 hours with the feature disabled. For calls, users can expect up to 16 hours with ANC on and around 20 hours without it.

6. Premium Crafted Design

Weighing around 320 gm, the Sony 1000X The Collection features elegant metallic detailing, carefully polished surfaces and a smooth vegan leather finish for a refined and luxurious feel.

7. Pricing And Availability

The headphones from the Sony 1000X The Collection carry a price tag of $649.99 in the US and CAD 849.99 in Canada.

Available since May 2026 in these two countries, the premium headphones can be purchased via Sony's official website, Best Buy, and Amazon in stylish Platinum and Black finish.