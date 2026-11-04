Sita's Sister Has A Whole Different Avatar Off-Screen!

Born and raised in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Sonia Balani graduated from St John's College before pursuing a career in acting.

She made her television debut with Suvreen Guggal – Topper Of The Year in 2012 and went on to feature in popular shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, where she played Peehu Kapoor Shergil, and Tu Mera Hero, which brought her wider recognition as Panchi.

She later took on the role of Detective Bunty in Detective Didi, showcasing her versatility beyond conventional television heroine roles.

Sonia made her Bollywood debut with Tum Bin 2 in 2016, followed by appearances in Baazaar (2018) and The Kerala Story (2023), where she portrayed Asifa Ba. She has also explored the OTT space with projects like Bhopal to Vegas and Glitter, along with theatre productions such as Sifar.

Now, she's stepping into one of Indian cinema's most ambitious projects, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, playing Urmila, the wife of Lakshman and sister of Sita. Interestingly, Sonia initially wanted to audition for Surpanakha before landing the role of Urmila.

While audiences prepare to see her in an entirely different avatar, Sonia's off-screen wardrobe is a refreshing mix of breezy bohemian separates, playful colours, contemporary silhouettes and understated glamour.

IMAGE: Who needs a complicated outfit when a little detail can do all the talking?

Sonia's breezy white sleeveless top features an open lace-up front with tassel detailing and fun hand-drawn illustrations. It's relaxed, quirky and perfect for a casual day out.

Pair a similar top with denim shorts, linen trousers or a flowy skirt. Add a pair of hoops and you're good to go.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Sonia Balani/Instagram



The twisted, crossover crop top and wide-leg trousers feature open-knit patterns and contrasting stripes, creating an easy bohemian aesthetic.

Style a crochet set with chunky sandals, layered necklaces and a roomy tote for a holiday-ready look. IMAGE: Crochet is having a moment and Sonia makes a strong case for embracing the trend with this off-white co-ord.The twisted, crossover crop top and wide-leg trousers feature open-knit patterns and contrasting stripes, creating an easy bohemian aesthetic.Style a crochet set with chunky sandals, layered necklaces and a roomy tote for a holiday-ready look.

IMAGE: Sonia brings a burst of colour in this bright lime-green mini dress featuring a sweetheart neckline, delicate straps and subtle draping.

You can choose a vibrant mini dress and keep the accessories minimal. A pair of classic heels and glossy lips are all you need.

IMAGE: Tie-dye isn't just for beach holidays! Sonia gives the trend a contemporary spin with a strapless blue, grey and white printed tube top, teamed with high-waisted trousers.

Recreate it with a printed bandeau top, relaxed trousers and sneakers. You can add heels for an effortless dinner look.

IMAGE: Sometimes, less really is more.

Sonia pairs a simple beige strapless tube top with relaxed beige trousers, adding just a layered chain necklace for a hint of shine.

The neutral palette makes this an easy wardrobe formula to repeat. Invest in a well-fitted tube top, matching trousers and delicate silver jewellery.

You can also throw on an oversized blazer when the occasion calls for a little extra polish.

IMAGE: Sonia experiments with textures in this dark crochet polo shirt layered over a white inner and paired with fitted leather trousers.

The combination of sheer knitwear and glossy bottoms gives the otherwise relaxed silhouette a rebellious edge.

Try styling a sheer crochet top with leather trousers or a faux-leather skirt. Chunky boots and silver accessories will complete the look.

IMAGE: Ending on a relaxed note, Sonia opts for a pale sage-green maxi dress with delicate spaghetti straps and a fluid silhouette.

It's understated, comfortable and perfect for days when you want to look dressed up without putting in too much effort.

Recreate the look with a pastel slip dress, flat sandals and a delicate pendant necklace.

Sometimes, the easiest outfits are the ones you'll reach for most often.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff