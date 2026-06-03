'Son Addicted To Phone, Can Yoga Help?

'At this age, forcing or cutting the use of the phone suddenly can create distance. Your son is not 'wrong'. He is just stuck in a habit loop,' says rediffGURU Pushpa R, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Pexels

The phone, today, has literally become an extension of one's body. It's impossible to spot a teenager without one.

Which does leave parents worried because it can cause damage to the human body.

Getting children less involved with their phones can be challenging, says rediffGURU Pushpa R, yoga expert and founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, but it's not impossible.

And yoga can help reverse the damage.

You can post your relationship related questions for rediffGURU Pushpa R HERE

Anonymous: I am 35 and I just had a baby last year.

I have never joined a gym but now I have gained 14 kilos.

My body still doesn't feel like mine and I don't want to rush into heavy workouts.

When is it actually safe to start postnatal yoga for weight loss? I had a C-sec delivery.

First, please don't rush or feel pressured. Your body has gone through a big change. It needs time, care, and patience -- especially after a C-section.

After a C-section, the body needs at least 8 to 12 weeks of rest before starting gentle yoga. But this is not the same for everyone. You must take doctor's approval first before starting any physical activity.

Even after approval, don't jump into weight loss yoga immediately.

Start in stages.

1. First stage (very gentle)

Deep breathing, simple hand and leg movements, relaxation. This helps healing and reduces stress.

2. Second stage

Pelvic floor strengthening and mild core activation. This is very important after delivery.

3. Third stage (gradual weight loss)

Slow Surya Namaskar, Bhujangasana, Setu Bandhasana and gentle twists. This will slowly reduce weight and tone the body.

Remember, your goal is not just weight loss. It is to rebuild strength, hormones and energy.

Lack of sleep and stress can slow weight loss. So be kind to yourself.

Please don't practise from online videos. Postnatal recovery needs careful guidance, especially after a C-section. A qualified yoga and meditation coach can safely guide your recovery step by step.

You will feel like yourself again -- slowly and naturally.

Anonymous: My teenage son is stuck with his phone playing games and chatting on some app.

He is in Class 9 and struggling with focus, screen addiction and mood swings.

Can you suggest some yoga or mindfulness techniques to improve concentration, emotional stability and sleep?

I have tried cutting his screen time but he stopped talking to me. What should I do?

I understand your concern. At this age, forcing or cutting the use of the phone suddenly can create distance. Your son is not 'wrong'. He is just stuck in a habit loop.

First, try and rebuild your connection before you guide him.

Talk to him calmly, not as a parent correcting him, but as a friend who is listening.

Avoid blaming.

Ask him 'Are you feeling stressed?' or 'Is something bothering you?'

When he feels understood, he will open up.

Now, introduce yoga and mindfulness gently:

Start with five minutes only. Don't force long sessions.

Anulom Vilom (deep breathing) improves focus and calms mind.

(deep breathing) improves focus and calms mind. Bhramari (humming breath) reduces anger and mood swings.

(humming breath) reduces anger and mood swings. Simple stretches + Surya Namaskar (slow) will release restlessness.

(slow) will release restlessness. Trataka (candle gazing) will improve concentration.

(candle gazing) will improve concentration. Short meditation before sleep will help him rest and sleep better.

Make this a family activity, not a punishment. Even 10 minutes together builds bonding.

Also, don't cut off his phone completely. You can create small time limits and replace his mobile time with engaging activities like sports, arts or something he may enjoy.

Teenage minds need careful handling.

When it comes to yoga, please don't try everything on your own. A trained yoga and meditation coach can guide both you and your son in a safe, friendly way.

Anonymous: I wake up every morning with extreme pain in my heels.

I can't put my foot down for a very long time.

I am 41. I am not diabetic.

Can you suggest some remedy or yoga exercises I can do?

Morning heel pain like you described is very common. It is often due to stiffness in the foot muscles after long rest (sometimes called plantar fascia tightness).

Don't worry. A little yoga and simple care can help. But you must be gentle.

Before getting out of bed move your feet slowly. Point toes up and down, rotate ankles. This reduces sudden pain when you step down.

Yoga practices you can do:

1. Ankle rotation: Do 10 times each side, very slow.

2. Toe stretch: Sit and gently pull toes towards you.

3. Tadasana (standing) will improve weight balance on feet.

4. Vajrasana (if you are comfortable) will improve circulation in legs.

5. Calf stretch (wall support) will reduce heel strain.

6. Pavanamuktasana (lying down) can improve blood flow and relaxation.

Try these simple daily care routines:

Use warm water soaking for feet. Avoid walking barefoot on a hard floor. Wear soft, supportive footwear.

Do not ignore pain and don't do strong poses without proper guidance. Wrong practices can increase strain.

Your body needs a personalised plan based on your condition. I strongly suggest learning from a qualified yoga or meditation coach instead of practising on your own.

With the right guidance and regular practice, pain can reduce slowly.

You can post your relationship related questions for rediffGURU Pushpa R HERE

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