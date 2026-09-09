So Dreamy, Arishfa, So Beautifully Dreamy!

At 23, Arishfa Khan has already mastered the art of looking like she’s floating through a dream sequence.

Her style has a soft, almost fairytale quality to it. At the same time, there’s plenty of sparkle, drama and playful fashion hiding underneath. Arishfa’s wardrobe feels like a little fantasy world of its own.

And now, as she brings that energy to the Bigg Boss 20 house, we’re taking a look at seven times she made getting dressed look downright magical.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Arishfa Khan/Instagram IMAGE: Arishfa gives the classic polka dot a fun upgrade with lantern sleeves that add a touch of cartoon-like charm, while the sharp collar and belted mini keep the look polished. Basically, retro fashion with a very cute plot twist.

IMAGE: Who said dreamy girls can’t do edgy? This black bodycon mini is covered in geometric silver studs that create a structured, almost armour-like effect. It’s sleek, sparkly and proof that Arishfa can turn up the attitude when she wants to.

IMAGE: This pastel-yellow maxi looks like it was made for a slow-motion entrance. The delicate ruching and soft off-shoulder neckline give it a romantic silhouette while the white mini bag keeps the sweetness feeling modern.

IMAGE: Why wear a regular denim jacket when you can cover it in pearls? Arishfa’s oversized jacket gets a glamorous makeover with clusters of white pearls, while the all-white base keeps the statement piece firmly in the spotlight. Casual dressing, but make it couture-ish.

IMAGE: This pastel-pink ethnic look is giving soft-girl royalty. Delicate gold embroidery, a floaty organza dupatta and oversized jhumkas come together for the kind of festive outfit that makes you want to RSVP to a wedding immediately.

IMAGE: This gown clearly didn’t believe in picking just one colour. Covered in swirling sequins in blue, orange, pink, gold and white, it turns a classic strapless silhouette into walking abstract art.

IMAGE: Black, silver and a Christmas tree in the background? The festive brief has been understood. The grid-like embellishments give this floor-length gown plenty of sparkle, while silver earrings and a delicate necklace complete the holiday glam.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff