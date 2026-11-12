Snowfall Transforms Gulmarg Into A Tourist Paradise

Fresh snowfall has transformed Gulmarg into a picturesque winter wonderland, covering its slopes, rooftops and pine trees in a blanket of white.

Tourists are making the most of the snowy spell, enjoying the breathtaking views and winter activities in Gulmarg.

IMAGE: A woman tourist enjoys the fresh snowfall, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Tourists take photographs as they enjoy the fresh snowfall, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of tourists enjoying themselves after fresh snowfall, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A woman takes a selfie as other tourists are seen enjoying the fresh snowfall, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of tourists enjoying themselves after fresh snowfall, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of tourists engaged in playful activities. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A snow-covered view of Gulmarg. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff