Smriti Mandhana Is A Diva In Disguise

Smriti Mandhana has stepped into the spotlight as India’s new women’s cricket captain, replacing Harmanpreet Kaur.

While she may be best known for her cover drives, calm confidence and cricketing brilliance, there’s another side to the Indian captain that deserves some attention. Away from the pitch, Smriti has a palat-worthy wardrobe.

Basically, she may not always advertise her diva status but these seven looks suggest there’s a serious fashion girl hiding in there.

IMAGE: Smriti gives the classic denim-on-denim formula a major upgrade with this black shirt splashed with colourful abstract graphics. All photographs: Kind courtesy Smriti Mandhana/Instagram

IMAGE: Who said Smriti only knows how to dress for a cricket pitch? This pre-draped black sari proves she can do sophisticated glamour too. The sweetheart neckline, subtle shimmer and sleek silhouette make this one seriously elegant innings.

IMAGE: Smriti turns up the style quotient in this figure-hugging black gown featuring an off-shoulder neckline and thigh-high slit. Minimal diamonds and black heels keep the look sleek, proving she doesn’t need much to make an entrance.

IMAGE: This emerald look is what happens when power dressing meets evening glamour. The strapless corset, sultry slit and cropped battalion jacket bring plenty of attitude, while that gold crest adds the perfect finishing touch.

IMAGE: Smriti goes full red-carpet royalty in this ivory gown. The plunging halter neckline is beautifully balanced by an ornate pearl-and-bead waistband, while statement diamonds and soft waves complete the look.

IMAGE: Even Smriti’s casual tailoring comes with a fashion twist. This white pinstripe co-ord pairs a sharp waistcoat with relaxed trousers, while hoops, a black watch and loose waves keep the whole look polished.

IMAGE: And then there’s this electric blue creation. Woven from signature metallic wires, the futuristic sari gown looks like liquid metal, with its sculptural off-shoulder silhouette and black belt adding even more drama. Captain by day, couture queen by night.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff