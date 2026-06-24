Smeha Manimegalai Is A Deewani Of...

Some people collect sneakers. Some are obsessed with bags. And then there are those who can never say no to a beautiful sari.

Actress Smeha Manimegalai clearly belongs to the last category.

It is safe to say that the Deewana actress is a complete sari deewani, gravitating towards handloom weaves, old-school drapes and timeless silhouettes that never go out of style.

IMAGE: Nothing beats the charm of a printed handloom sari. Paired with a simple dark blouse, Smeha lets the craftsmanship do all the talking in this easy, elegant look. All photographs: Kind courtesy Smeha Manimegalai/Instagram

IMAGE: A soft lavender sari with a hint of shimmer proves that traditional dressing doesn't always need loud colours. It can be understated and graceful.

IMAGE: Every sari lover needs a classic red drape in her wardrobe. Smeha's monochrome look, complete with long-sleeved blouse, feels vintage and regal.

IMAGE: A contrast border can transform the simplest sari into something memorable. This cream-and-black combination is proof that classics never fail.

IMAGE: Royal blue and magenta is a match made in sari heaven. The rich Maheshwari weave and traditional styling make this look a love letter to Indian textiles.

IMAGE: A champagne gold sari paired with temple jewellery is festive dressing at its finest. It feels celebratory without going over the top.

IMAGE: Nothing says timeless quite like a Kanchi cotton sari. The deep maroon drape, beautiful zari details and traditional styling make this look one every true sari deewani would approve of.