Over Half Of 2026 SME IPOs Trade Below Issue Price

A sharp price fall alone does not justify averaging down.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Just over half of the small and medium enterprise (SME) initial public offerings (IPOs) that listed in 2026 are trading below their offer price.

Investors must assess whether losses reflect market conditions or stock-specific issues before deciding to hold, exit or invest more.

Key Points Just over half of SME IPOs listed in 2026 are trading below their offer price.

Market corrections, aggressive valuations, weak earnings and governance concerns have contributed to price declines.

Investors should assess cash flows, debt, earnings and business fundamentals before deciding to hold or exit.

Thin trading volumes and repeated lower circuits can make selling SME shares difficult.

SME stocks carry higher risks due to limited liquidity, weaker financial resilience and less frequent reporting.

Experts advise limiting exposure, avoiding borrowed money and considering diversified small-cap mutual funds as alternatives.

Why Prices Declined

Market corrections this year have compressed valuations across the board.

"Broader uncertain market conditions were a major factor in the March 2026 correction," says Ritaban Basu, CEO, B2K Analytics.

Many of these IPOs had hit the market at high valuations.

"Aggressive issue pricing also magnifies losses," says Shrey Jain, CEO, InCred Money Broking.

Concerns about earnings, business growth and governance also contributed to the decline.

Hold Or Exit?

Assess each company individually and decide based on its fundamentals.

"Strong cash collections, manageable debt and good progress on projects funded by IPO proceeds can justify holding," says Eshaan Lazarus, founder and CEO, 021 Trade.

Hold a stock if its sector has derated but the company's earnings remain intact.

"Weak quarterly earnings, short-term pressure on margins, delayed orders or a broader market correction can prove temporary if the underlying business remains intact," says Basu.

On the other hand, investors should reduce exposure or exit if the growth assumptions behind the original investment were unrealistic.

"Persistent declines in earnings, worsening cash flows or governance problems indicate that the original investment thesis has broken down," says Basu.

Exiting Thinly Traded Stocks

Thin volumes or the stock hitting lower circuits repeatedly can prevent sales at the desired price.

"Check the bid depth and daily traded quantity before placing an order," says Jain.

A large, aggressive order in a thin order book can push prices sharply lower.

Jain suggests breaking a large holding into smaller sell orders and using limit orders rather than market orders.

Selling gradually may reduce the impact on prices but, as Lazarus warns, leaves investors exposed for longer.

Check Before Averaging Down

A sharp price fall alone does not justify averaging down.

"Assess whether the business is worth owning at today's valuation," says Lazarus.

If the answer is no, investing more reflects sunk-cost thinking.

Stable or growing revenue, order books and margins justify investing more.

"Improving profitability ratios, positive operating cash flows, low debt and successful expansion without major governance issues can also support the decision," says Gurmeet Singh Chawla, managing director, Master Portfolio Services.

Understand Extra Risks

SME IPO investors should recognise the high risks investing in this asset class entails.

Dependence on a few customers, one geography or a single product line, as is often the case, creates concentration risk.

Losing a large client can materially affect revenue.

Smaller balance sheets mean these companies are less resilient during downturns.

"Limited access to institutional credit and thin cash buffers leave them with less room to absorb raw material or working-capital related shocks," says Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research, Ventura.

The offer documents of SME IPOs are vetted by stock exchanges rather than the Securities and Exchange Board of India directly.

Track record requirements, prospectus disclosures and certain governance requirements are less stringent for them.

"Little or no independent analyst coverage leaves retail investors largely dependent on the company's red herring prospectus," says Bolinjkar.

After listing, SME shares tend to have lower liquidity and wider bid–ask spreads, making purchases or sales at fair prices difficult.

Half-yearly rather than quarterly financial reporting means investors get financial information less frequently.

Many promoters exit after the lock-in period ends.

"Low free float and thin public shareholding make these stocks more susceptible to pump-and-dump price action," says Bolinjkar.

Who Should Invest

Only investors with high risk tolerance should consider SME IPOs.

They should have an investment horizon of three to five years or longer, and the time and resources to assess individual companies.

First-time equity investors should avoid SME IPOs, as should those unable or unwilling to read the red herring prospectus.

"Investors who are unable to tolerate market fluctuations and those with high liquidity needs should be cautious," says Chawla.

Limit Exposure, Avoid Borrowing

Treat each SME IPO as a high-risk satellite allocation rather than as a core holding.

Cap aggregate exposure at a low single-digit percentage of the total equity portfolio.

"Do not let one SME stock account for an excessive share of your portfolio just because it is performing well after listing," says Chawla.

Diversify across sectors rather than chase every issue in a popular theme.

Avoid funding an application with borrowed money or margin, as borrowing tends to amplify losses.

Applying at the IPO stage adds uncertainty about allotment.

For most investors, waiting a few weeks to months after listing is more prudent.

"It allows subscription-day hype to settle. Post-listing disclosures enable investors to assess a couple of quarters of performance," says Bolinjkar.

Waiting also reveals actual trading liquidity.

Consider Alternatives

Smallcap active or passive funds offer investors who lack the time or expertise to assess individual SME issues an efficient route for gaining exposure to smaller companies.

These funds provide professional research and diversify across dozens of companies.

Thematic portfolio management services or curated model portfolios from Sebi-registered advisers are other alternatives.

Performance takeaways for 2026

91 of the 181 SME IPOs that have listed in 2026 trading below their offer price

Median return is -0.1 per cent

Average return is 24.7 per cent; it comes from a few big winners

Best performer is up 442.6 per cent

Worst performer is down 89.1 per cent

IPOs that were subscribed 100x or more have a median gain of 81 per cent

73 IPOs closed below their offer price on listing day; only 9 have since climbed back above it

Sources: Capitaline & Bloomberg

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff