Slimming Drug Boom Sparks Misuse Concerns: 'They Are Not Meant For Cosmetic Weight Loss'

'Indiscriminate use can lead to complications.'

IMAGE: Pens for the diabetes drug Ozempic sit on a production line to be packaged at the Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's site in Hillerod, Denmark. Photograph: Tom Little/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points Rising use of weight-loss injections among young women in India is prompting doctors to warn against unsupervised cosmetic misuse.

Cheaper semaglutide generics have expanded access, with prices dropping up to 90 per cent, driving rapid market growth.

Doctors stress GLP-1 drugs are prescription treatments for obesity and diabetes, not meant for short-term cosmetic slimming.

Side effects include nausea, fatigue, muscle loss, and serious risks like pancreatitis, requiring careful medical supervision.

Social media pressure and wedding-related expectations are fueling demand, raising concerns over unsafe self-medication practices.

The surge in weight-loss injections across India, particularly among young women chasing rapid slimming ahead of weddings or other special events, is raising alarm among doctors, who are calling for tighter medical oversight as cheaper semaglutide generics expand access to GLP-1 therapies and heighten concerns over cosmetic misuse.

The fast-growing GLP-1 market, propelled by lower-cost generics following patent expiry, is widening availability beyond patients with obesity and diabetes -- but also driving unsupervised, appearance-led demand, according to doctors.

BNP Paribas estimates the market at around Rs 1,000 crore, with strong growth expected as prices fall, though adoption remains concentrated in tier-1 and tier-2 cities.

The lapse of Novo Nordisk's semaglutide patent has triggered one of the most crowded drug rollouts in India's recent pharmaceutical history.

More than 40 to 50 branded generics are expected, with prices 50 to 90 per cent lower than innovator levels.

Some Indian versions are now priced from about Rs 1,290 per month, a fraction of earlier costs.

Doctors Warn On Misuse

Dr Shashank Shah, a bariatric surgeon at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Pune, said falling prices and social media are accelerating demand, especially among younger women seeking rapid results.

While these drugs -- many originally developed for diabetes -- can suppress appetite and support weight management, he cautioned they are not universally appropriate and require careful evaluation of body composition, health status and underlying causes of weight gain.

Side effects such as nausea, dizziness, indigestion, fatigue and constipation are common, he added, stressing that sustainable weight control still depends on diet, exercise, sleep and stress management.

Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, consultant bariatric surgeon at MetaHeal Clinic and Namaha Hospitals in Mumbai, underscored that GLP-1 therapies are prescription medicines designed to treat obesity as a disease, not tools for cosmetic slimming.

They are typically indicated for patients with a BMI above 30, or above 27 with related co-morbidities, and require ongoing monitoring as they can alter diabetes and hypertension treatment needs.

"They are not meant for cosmetic weight loss. Indiscriminate use can lead to complications," she said.

Social Media Driven Demand

Dr Bhasker warned that misuse may result in gastrointestinal distress, nutritional deficiencies, muscle loss, gallstones and, in rare cases, pancreatitis.

She pointed to mounting social pressure, particularly around weddings, as a key driver, with unrealistic beauty standards, amplified by social media, pushing women towards short-term medical fixes.

The concerns echo findings from recent Lancet studies, which note that while GLP-1 therapies are reshaping obesity care globally, broader uptake demands careful long-term monitoring, especially in Asian populations, where metabolic risks arise at lower BMI thresholds.

In India, doctors say the priority is clear: Ensuring that wider access through cheaper generics does not slide into reckless self-medication or vanity-driven use outside clinical care.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff