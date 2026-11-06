6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Your Diwali

Drawing up Diwali sweet and savoury menus requires precision and organisation. You don't want to repeat what you made last year. While wanting to experiment with something new, you don't want to go into too intricate a sweetmaking or farsan-creating adventure.

From rich Mawa Karanji and crunchy Poha Chivda to Himachal's traditional Sepu Wadi, these six recipes offer plenty of delicious inspiration.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khandani Rajdhani

1. Mawa Karanji

There's nothing more indulgent that stuffed karanjis on Diwali. This recipe courtesy Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary is filled with rich khoya and crunchy dry fruits that turns them into golden, flaky treats.

Please find the recipe here: Mawa Karanji

Photograph: Kind courtesy Smartwaqar442/Wikimedia Commons

2. Makhane Ki Kheer

Makhana tastes so yummy by itself roasted and even better in Shilpi Mittal's take on kheer.

The puffed lotus seeds simmered in milk, this rich and creamy pudding offers a delightful alternative to the traditional rice kheer.

Please find the recipe here: Makhane Ki Kheer

Photograph: Madhuri Aggarwal for Rediff

3. Sugarfree-Date Chia Laddoos

Avoid sugar and go for Madhuri Aggarwal's laddoos crafted from chia seeds, cocoa, walnuts and dates. Totally tempting! These wholesome bites can be made in under an hour.

Please find the recipe here: Sugarfree-Date Chia Laddoos

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheetal Rabindran/Wikimedia Commons

4. Poha Chivda

Add a crunchy, savoury touch to your Diwali season celebrations with Divya Nair's version of a chivda, with coconut slices, peanuts and more.

Please find the recipe here: Poha Chivda

Photograph: Gopal Jha for Rediff

5. Quinoa Phirni

Chef Gopal Jha makes a totally wicked phirni -- creamy, delicately-flavoured, sweetened with dates, thickened with almond powder -- the quinoa in it is a wonderful alternative to the usual rice-based preparations.

Please find the recipe here: Quinoa Phirni

Photograph: Rashmi Sharma for Rediff

6. Sepu Wadi

Bring a taste of Himachali tradition to your Diwali table with Rashmi Sharma's regional speciality, made with lentil dumplings simmered in a flavourful yoghurt-based gravy.

Please find the recipe here: Sepu Wadi