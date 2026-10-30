6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily

All teas originate from the Camellia sinensis plant. Their colour and flavour depend on how the leaves are treated, including drying, steaming, rolling and oxidation.

Tea provides few vitamins or minerals but contains plant compounds called phytochemicals, which may have health effects and its main ones are caffeine and polyphenols, says the Harvard Medical School.

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1. May Help Lower Cholesterol

Black tea contains antioxidant compounds called theaflavins and thearubigins, which may help manage high cholesterol, according to WebMD.

2. Lower Heart Risk

Healthline's verdict: 'People who regularly drink tea may have an 11 per cent lower overall risk of vascular disease, which includes conditions such as stroke, heart disease, and peripheral artery disease. This is according to a study published on October 21 in the Journal of Internal Medicine'.

3. May Boost Brain Health

Regular tea drinking is linked to better cognitive performance with age. Its antioxidants may also help shield brain cells from oxidative damage, states US medical centre Cleveland Clinic.

4. Improve Sleep Quality

Certain teas, like chamomile, may promote relaxation, helping you unwind before bed and sleep better, as per WebMD.

5. May Reduce Disease Risk

Tea's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds may help protect cells from damage and reduce the risk of chronic diseases, believes Harvard Medical School.

6. Weight Management

Green tea may help increase metabolic activity and support weight management alongside a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, explains Cleveland Clinic.

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