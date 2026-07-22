Six 5-Minute Healthy Meals

Get your loaded plate to the dinner table in hardly five minutes with these six nourishing meals you can conjure up superfast in the kitchen. Who says wholesome eating has to be complicated?

Photograph: Kind courtesy The Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts

1. Avocado And Egg Sandwich

Eggs+avocadoes is a favourite combo of sportsmen, especially the footballers playing at the ongoing World Cup for good reasons. It could your best start the day.

Chef Prakash Chettiyar adds microgreens and tomatoes to his edition of these sandwiches, that uses cream cheese too, that you can skip to keep the calories down.

Please find the recipe here: Avocado, Tomato And Egg Sandwich With Cream Cheese. And one more here: Avocado And Egg Sandwich

Photograph: Sangita Agrawal for Rediff

2. Onion Uthappams

Sangita Agrawal makes a quick and nutritious South Indian breakfast (can be a light snack too) topping her uthappam batter, as she spreads it on the frying pan, with onions, coriander, ginger, chillies and carrots.

Please find the recipe here: Onion Uthappams

Photograph: Prasad Metrani for Rediff

3. Mango And Quinoa Salad

While mangoes are still lurking around, follow Chef Prasad Metrani's recipe to make a brightly-coloured salad with nutrient-rich quinoa that's in the good company of tomatoes, corn, a little feta, cucumber, mint and more.

Please find the recipe here: Mango And Quinoa Salad

Photograph: Kind courtesy Subhrajyoti07/Wikimedia Commons

4. Poha

Flattened or beaten rice is a fill-me-up, jhatpat meal. Recipe courtesy: Vinay. He uses always-healthy peanuts, a sprinkling of coconut and adds chillies for some sharp flavour. Switch regular poha for red rice poha for a better offering.

Please find the recipe here: Poha

Photograph: Deepa Mehrotra and Ashish Mehrotra for Rediff

5. Dal-Chaval

Can a simple bowl of lentils with rice feel special? Deepa and Ashish Mehrotra believe it can. This lunch/dinner might take a little more than five minutes to make, unless you already have boiled dal on hand, which many of us do. The seasoning, especially the crispy onions on top, gives the timeless fave its dum.

Please find the recipe here: Dal-Chaval

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fabelle Chocolate

6. Cocoa Millet Morning Smoothie

70 per cent chocolate meets the absolute goodness of millets in a creamy, nut/soy-milk smoothie that is the ideal way to kick off your morning.

Please find the recipe here: Cocoa Millet Smoothie