Shubhangi Dutt: New Fashionista In Town!

July 18, 2025 13:41 IST

Shubhangi Dutt's style reflects grace, freshness, and an innate understanding of what works for her frame.

She blends softness with power, using expressive eyes and clean silhouettes to make every frame her own.

From flowing pastels to sharp cuts, her fashion choices are as intentional as her persona.

She makes her screen debut in Tanvi: The Great with Anupam Kher in his heartwarming directorial.

Shubhangi Dutt

IMAGE: Shubhangi strikes a flirty pose in a monochrome ensemble with a vintage-inspired top. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Shubhangi Dutt/Instagram

Shubhangi Dutt

IMAGE: Dewy makeup and a soft glam black jumpsuit with strappy heels -- corp-core simplicity at its finest.

Shubhangi Dutt

IMAGE: The eyes do the talking -- minimal look, maximum impact.

Shubhangi Dutt

IMAGE: A breezy, contemporary take on ethnic elegance with tasseled embroidered details.

Shubhangi Dutt

IMAGE: Bling-tastic chic -- the glow says it all. The glitter eyeshadow draws attention to her peepers.

Shubhangi Dutt

IMAGE: Ethereal vibes in earthy tones -- grounded yet glowing.

Shubhangi Dutt

IMAGE: Letting her boss babe attitude and beige suit nail the look.

Shubhangi Dutt

IMAGE: Creating waves at Cannes in a stunning mermaid gown by Manish Malhotra.

Shubhangi Dutt

IMAGE: Shubhangi sets styling goals with her golden yellow anarkali and juttis.

Shubhangi Dutt

