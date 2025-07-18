Shubhangi Dutt: New Fashionista In Town!

Shubhangi Dutt's style reflects grace, freshness, and an innate understanding of what works for her frame.

She blends softness with power, using expressive eyes and clean silhouettes to make every frame her own.

From flowing pastels to sharp cuts, her fashion choices are as intentional as her persona.

She makes her screen debut in Tanvi: The Great with Anupam Kher in his heartwarming directorial.

IMAGE: Shubhangi strikes a flirty pose in a monochrome ensemble with a vintage-inspired top. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Shubhangi Dutt/Instagram

IMAGE: Dewy makeup and a soft glam black jumpsuit with strappy heels -- corp-core simplicity at its finest.

IMAGE: The eyes do the talking -- minimal look, maximum impact.

IMAGE: A breezy, contemporary take on ethnic elegance with tasseled embroidered details.

IMAGE: Bling-tastic chic -- the glow says it all. The glitter eyeshadow draws attention to her peepers.

IMAGE: Ethereal vibes in earthy tones -- grounded yet glowing.

IMAGE: Letting her boss babe attitude and beige suit nail the look.

IMAGE: Creating waves at Cannes in a stunning mermaid gown by Manish Malhotra.

IMAGE: Shubhangi sets styling goals with her golden yellow anarkali and juttis.