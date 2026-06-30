Shreya Kalra Can Get Locked Up For...

From viral reels to millions of followers, Shreya Kalra has built a reputation for serving looks as effortlessly as she serves content.

Now, with buzz around her stint on the Farah Khan-Riteish Deshmukh-helmed Lock Upp 2, the creator is proving that her fashion game is every bit as attention-grabbing as her social media presence.

And honestly, if looks could kill, she'd probably be locked up in real life.

leopard print mini dress is not for the faint-hearted and Shreya wears it with complete confidence. The ruched silhouette, lace layering and gold accessories give the look a fierce, unapologetic energy that demands attention wherever she goes. All photographs: Kind courtesy Shreya Kalra/Instagram IMAGE: Amini dress is not for the faint-hearted and Shreya wears it with complete confidence. The ruched silhouette, lace layering and gold accessories give the look a fierce, unapologetic energy that demands attention wherever she goes.

IMAGE: This outfit feels straight out of the early 2000s style playbook. The graphic halter crop top paired with a distressed denim skirt and utility-inspired details creates a rebellious, trend-forward vibe that perfectly suits her playful personality.

IMAGE: Nothing says after-dark glam quite like a shimmering lace mini dress. The off-shoulder neckline, sheer sleeves and metallic heels come together to create a look that is romantic and head-turning.

pearl-adorned nose ring. The result is elegant, timeless and rooted in classic Indian craftsmanship. IMAGE: Proving that traditional wear can be just as impactful, Shreya stuns in a pastel Chikankari kurta elevated with a dramatic. The result is elegant, timeless and rooted in classic Indian craftsmanship.

IMAGE: A sequinned crop top and blue jeans might sound simple on paper but Shreya turns it into a full fashion moment. The sparkle, statement accessories and belt bag bring just the right amount of glamour to this cool-girl outfit.

IMAGE: Sequins, stacked bangles, a printed headscarf and sunglasses that look like a blindfold -- this sheer outfit is all about having fun with fashion. A perfect hack to ignore someone at a concert!

IMAGE: Shreya saves some of her most dramatic fashion moments for ethnic wear. The striking ear cuff makes the champagne-toned sari and mirror-work blouse look so regal.