Should Your Partner's Past Affect Your Relationship?

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal explains when your partner's past relationships may matter and why you should avoid judging someone solely by their romantic history.

Kindly note the image -- a scene from Do Deewane Seher Mein -- has been posted only for representational purposes.

Sometimes past relationships can influence how you see your current relationship with your partner.

Is it okay to ask your partner about their previous relationship?

Should you be concerned about their ex? Or is it wiser to focus on your present and future?

While it is natural to feel curious, rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, dating coach and CEO of online dating website Quack Quack and Rebounce, a matrimony platform, explains why you should avoid judging someone by their romantic history.

You can post your dating and relationship questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

Anonymous: I've been seeing someone for a few months, and things are getting serious.

Recently, while we were talking about our college days, she mentioned that she had been in a relationship before me.

I didn't think much of it initially, but later I started wondering how serious they were, why they broke up and whether she still compares certain things between us.

I don't want to keep questioning her or make her feel like she has to justify her past, but at the same time, I find myself getting curious and sometimes insecure about things I know nothing about.

How much is it actually reasonable to know about a partner's past relationship when you're thinking of a long-term future together?

Dear Anonymous, curiosity is very natural.

But if you ask me if it's reasonable to assess someone by their past relationships, I would say no, in most cases.

When would it really matter?

If the breakup was very harsh and it left a mark on your partner;

If the relationship was toxic and it affected her attitude toward love;

If it was a very long-term relationship and your partner is showing signs that she has not moved on from it yet.

These are just some examples; even these don't mean she is any less loving toward you.

If you are curious, you can casually ask. There's nothing wrong with that. But don't push for information.

I am sure she is happy and content with you.

After all, she felt secure enough to casually mention a past relationship without worrying how you would react. It shows she trusts you.

I hope this helps.

You can post your dating and relationship questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

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