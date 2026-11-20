Strike a balance between earning reasonable returns now and retaining the flexibility to benefit from rate increases.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Banks are selectively raising fixed deposit rates through special tenure schemes to attract retail savings and meet growing credit demand.

Investors should consider taxation and inflation before choosing FDs, as post-tax returns may fail to preserve purchasing power.

Compare fixed deposits with post office schemes, debt funds and bonds offering similar safety, liquidity and investment tenures.

Laddering deposits across different maturities helps average returns, maintain liquidity and reduce dependence on predicting future interest rate movements.

Assess bank financial strength, withdrawal penalties and deposit insurance before investing, particularly when considering small finance banks offering higher rates.

Mrinal Kanti Roy, 56, a lawyer practising at the Jharkhand High Court in Ranchi, faces a dilemma.

Since the Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent on October 7, a number of banks have hiked their fixed deposit rates.

Roy is unsure whether to invest now or wait for rates to move higher.

Banks targeting specific tenures

Lenders are selectively raising FD rates to attract retail savings and meet credit demand.

"Instead of broad-based hikes, they are launching special tenure schemes like 444-day, 555-day, and 777-day deposits to attract fresh retail deposits in specific maturity buckets," says Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer, BankBazaar.

Watch RBI policy, inflation, liquidity, money market rates and government bond yields for clues about which way interest rates are headed.

"Any sustained acceleration in credit growth relative to deposits could increase competition for funds and influence deposit pricing," says Shetty.

Account for tax and inflation

A 7 per cent FD yields 4.9 per cent after tax for an investor in the 30 per cent bracket. Given the current 6.09 per cent inflation rate, such investors lose purchasing power.

Investors in lower tax brackets and seniors, who are given a higher rate, fare better. It is advisable to use FDs to hold emergency funds and to meet one-to-three-year needs.

"For goals beyond five years, consider equities, which tend to beat inflation over the long term," says Abhishek Kumar, a Securities and Exchange Board of India-registered investment adviser and founder of SahajMoney.com.

Compare across fixed-income basket

Compare FDs with post office deposits, shorter duration debt funds, and bonds of a similar tenure.

"Compare FDs with instruments offering similar safety, tenure, and liquidity," says Prashant Mishra, founder and CEO, Agnam Advisors.

"Choose FD tenures based on your financial goals, liquidity needs and the rates offered," says Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar.

Go for a longer tenure if you need a higher rate and an assured income.

"Risk-averse seniors should lock into longer tenures, especially when interest rates appear to be near peak levels," says Arnav Pandya, founder, Moneyeduschool.

Stagger fresh money

Strike a balance between earning reasonable returns now and retaining the flexibility to benefit from rate increases.

"Put about half of your fresh money into one- to two-year FDs now. Keep the rest in a sweep-in account and deploy it over the next two or three repo rate reviews," says Kumar.

Laddering FDs across different maturities helps avoid guessing whether the current interest rate is right, as returns get averaged out over a cycle. It also provides regular cash flows to those dependent on FD income.

Avoid hasty moves

The biggest mistake would be to lock money into a long-term FD after just one rate hike.

"Make a long-term commitment only after rates are evidently near the peak," says Pandya.

Before switching from your current FD to a new one, compare the interest rates after factoring in the withdrawal penalty.

"Continue existing FDs until maturity unless new rates are significantly higher," says Agarwal.

Look beyond headline rates

Assess a bank's financial strength. Small finance banks (SFBs) pay higher rates.

"Their higher interest rates come with somewhat higher risk," says Mishra.

Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) cover of Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank is available on SFB deposits.

Mishra suggests allocating 20-25 per cent of the total FD portfolio across two or three SFBs.

Best rates available currently Bank Tenure Interest rate (% p.a.) DCB Bank 17 months to 20 months 7.75 SBM Bank India Above 18 months to less than 2 years 3 days 7.65 Bandhan Bank 2 years to less than 3 years 7.45 City Union Bank 556 days to 3 years 7.30 IDFC FIRST Bank 500 days to 2 years 7.25 IndusInd Bank 2 years to 3 years 7.25 Karnataka Bank 15 months 7.25 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 567 days (TMB 567) 7.25 YES Bank 18 months 1 day to less than 24 months 7.25 Note: Highest slab rate for each bank, excluding small finance banks. Fifth place is a tie at 7.25%, so all tied banks are shown. Source: Paisabazaar.com. Interest rates as of November 16, 2026.

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Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff