Smallcap Funds Surge; Experts Urge Discipline

Smallcap funds give investors access to businesses that can grow much faster than the broader economy.

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Smallcap funds have gained 22.1 per cent over the past three months, following a period of underperformance between September 2024 and March 2026.

Investors who wish to enter or raise their exposure should remember that this category is suitable only for those who can tolerate high volatility.

Key Points Smallcap mutual funds have gained 22.1 per cent in the past three months after a prolonged phase of underperformance.

Strong earnings growth, improving valuations, government capex and PLI support have fuelled the recent rebound in smallcap stocks.

Experts warn that expensive valuations, earnings disappointments and economic slowdown could limit further upside for the category.

Smallcap funds are suitable only for investors with high risk tolerance and an investment horizon of at least seven years.

Investors entering now should prefer SIPs, while existing investors should rebalance portfolios instead of chasing recent gains.

Factors behind the rebound

One factor is strong earnings growth.

"Stronger fourth-quarter financial year 2025-2026 (Q4 FY26) earnings growth in smallcap companies, compared to largecap companies, has supported the rally," says Vinit Sambre, head of equities, DSP Mutual Fund.

Sentiment has improved on expectations of a possible resolution to the US-Iran conflict.

"Strong government support through capital expenditure (capex) and production-linked incentive (PLI) initiatives has provided underlying earnings visibility," says Rohit Tandon, senior fund manager, Kotak Mutual Fund.

"The earlier market correction and consolidation have made valuations more reasonable in select areas," adds Sambre.

What could derail the rally

The sustainability of the rally will depend on companies delivering sound earnings growth.

"Earnings disappointments in businesses where valuations have moved ahead of fundamentals could restrict further upside," says Sambre.

Higher inflation or weaker demand could put pressure on margins and profits.

"While valuations have corrected, they are still not cheap," says Tandon.

What makes smallcap funds appealing

Smallcap funds give investors access to businesses that can grow much faster than the broader economy.

"They provide early access to potential future leaders," says Tandon.

Many smallcap businesses operate in underpenetrated or emerging segments.

"They can have a long runway for market-share gains and earnings growth," says Sambre.

Smallcap funds offer opportunities to generate alpha because of lower analyst coverage and market inefficiencies.

"Experienced fund managers have greater opportunities to identify attractive businesses and outperform benchmarks over a market cycle," says Jiral Mehta, senior manager -- research, FundsIndia.

This category has garnered a favourable track record.

"A reasonable number of actively managed smallcap funds have consistently outperformed their benchmark indices over longer periods," says Mehta.

What can go wrong

Smallcap companies are more volatile and more vulnerable to company-specific setbacks than largecap businesses.

"They may also have limited management depth and weaker access to capital," says Sambre.

Execution and leverage risks are more pronounced.

"Business quality varies widely, with many companies having limited track records, weaker balance sheets or governance challenges," says Tandon.

Check your suitability

Smallcap funds suit investors with a high tolerance for volatility.

"They also suit those with a long investment horizon," says Tandon.

These funds are best avoided by investors who need capital stability or predictable returns.

"Investors who may need liquidity in the next three to five years should consider more diversified categories," says Aparna Shanker, CIO-equity, The Wealth Company Mutual Fund.

First-time equity investors should stay away.

What should investors do?

Those who want to enter now should stagger their exposure through systematic investment plans (SIPs).

"This can help average out purchase costs over time," says Shanker.

Allocation should be aligned with the investor's risk appetite.

"Investors must have a clear seven- to 10-year horizon," says Tejas Sheth, equity fund manager, Axis Mutual Fund.

Existing investors should avoid reacting to recent weak performance.

"Some of the strongest returns in smallcaps have historically followed phases of consolidation and market pessimism," says Shanker.

Stick to your asset allocation.

"Trim exposure if the recent rally has skewed your portfolio balance," says Sheth.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff