Should You Buy A Return-Of-Premium Plan?

Compare premiums, claim settlement ratios, exclusions, waiting periods and surrender provisions.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Aviva India's new Smart Return of Premium Term Plan promises to return 100 per cent of premiums paid at maturity.

Several other life insurers offer term plans with return of premium (TROP) feature.

Buyers should weigh this benefit against the higher cost of these plans.

You can post your insurance related questions HERE

Key Points Return-of-premium term plans refund premiums at maturity but cost two to three times more than pure term insurance.

Experts say the implied return is typically around 4.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent, which may not beat inflation.

Early surrender often returns only a fraction of premiums paid, especially in the initial years.

Many advisers recommend buying a pure term plan and investing the premium difference separately.

Why they appeal

A TROP pays the nominee a death benefit.

Survivors get the premiums back at maturity.

"These plans address the perception that term insurance provides no benefit if the policyholder survives the policy term," says Asit Rath, CEO and MD, Aviva Life Insurance.

"Buyers perceive that they receive insurance free of cost because the insurer returns the premiums at the end of the tenure," says Renu Maheshwari, Securities and Exchange Board of India-registered investment adviser, cofounder and principal adviser, Finscholarz Wealth Managers.

The premiums may qualify for tax deductions.

"A TROP plan may acquire a paid-up or surrender value after a specified period, unlike a regular term plan that usually has no value if discontinued midway," says Vaibhav Kumar, head -- products, e-commerce and enterprise centre of excellence, Axis Max Life Insurance.

Higher premium

Their biggest drawback is cost.

"The TROP premium could be two to three times the pure term premium for the same sum assured and tenure," says Minoo Mantri, executive vice-president --insurance, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.

The higher outgo may leave the buyer underinsured and harm the family's finances if the insured passes away early.

"The return-of-premium feature typically generates an internal rate of return of about 4.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent on average," says Maheshwari.

Inflation erodes the value of the maturity benefit.

Early exit can be costly

Policyholders who have paid one full year's premium and completed one policy year can receive a special surrender value.

Insurers must pay the higher of the guaranteed and special surrender values.

"Industry experience suggests that policyholders may receive around 30-35 per cent of premiums paid after three years, 50-65 per cent after five years, and around 80-90 per cent only after 10 or more years," says Mantri.

Who should consider TROP

TROP, according to Rath, suits buyers who value life cover and want a tangible benefit at maturity.

But many experts are of the view that most people should avoid it.

"Younger buyers and people purchasing cover for a longer term should particularly avoid TROP," says Varun Agarwal, head of term insurance, Policybazaar.

Buy pure term cover and invest the premium difference separately.

"Before making the purchase decision, buyers should calculate what the incremental TROP premium could grow to in a mutual fund or another investment over a 30- to 40-year policy term," says Agarwal.

Checks before buying

Compare premiums, claim settlement ratios, exclusions, waiting periods and surrender provisions.

"Compare the timing and amount payable if the policy is surrendered," says Kumar.

Understand tax treatment

The premium returned receives the same tax treatment as any maturity payout from a life insurer.

"For policies issued on or after April 1, 2012, maturity proceeds are exempt if the annual premium does not exceed 10 per cent of the sum assured," says Rupali Singhania, founder, Areete Consultants.

For policies issued on or after April 1, 2023, the exemption is also subject to an aggregate annual premium threshold.

"If the aggregate of annual premiums across non-unit-linked life insurance policies exceeds Rs 5 lakh, the maturity proceeds are not tax-free," says Singhania.

The threshold does not apply to death benefits.

You can post your insurance related questions HERE

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff