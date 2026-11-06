Should You Add Gold To Your Portfolio?

New investors should avoid a lumpsum investment after last year's big rally. Limit gold to 5 to 10 per cent of the portfolio and hold for 5 to 10 years.

IMAGE: A woman shows a gold necklace at a jeweler's showroom at Bowbazar on the occasion of Dhanteras in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Richa Angik, a Jamshedpur-based dentist, is unsure whether to add to her gold holdings this Dhanteras.

After gaining 74.9 per cent in 2025, gold has given a tepid return of 8.2 per cent year to date.

It closed at Rs 1,43,552 on November 5, 2026 (Thursday), down 17.8 per cent from its January 29, 2026 peak of Rs 1,74,638 per 10 grams.

Key Points Gold has gained just 8.2 per cent year to date in 2026, after rising 74.9 per cent in 2025.

Gold prices have fallen 17.8 per cent from their January 29 peak.

Experts recommend allocating 5 to 10 per cent of a portfolio to gold and investing gradually through SIPs or ETFs.

Why Gold Lost Momentum

The United States-Israel war against Iran pushed the India crude basket from around $70 to above $110 per barrel, raising fears of inflation and policy rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

"The inflationary consequences of higher energy prices have, at times, outweighed safe-haven demand," says Vikram Dhawan, head of commodities and fund manager, Nippon India Mutual Fund.

Higher yields and a stronger dollar have hurt gold.

"Moderation in central bank purchases and intermittent exchange-traded fund (ETF) outflows have added to the pressure," says Dhawan.

What Could Lift Prices

Government debts and doubts about fiscal sustainability may support gold.

"Deterioration in global growth, diversification of reserves by central banks, de-dollarisation, and debasement risk arising from US fiscal concerns are expected to continue providing structural support," says Tapan Patel, fund manager-commodities, Tata Asset Management.

Central banks fear sanctions could lead to the freezing of their overseas assets.

Many have moved reserves away from the dollar.

"Annual central bank purchases of around 1,000 tonnes in recent years have provided structural support," says Deveya Gaglani, senior research analyst – commodities, Axis Direct.

The Democrats' midterm sweep could constrain Donald Trump and help end the US-Iran conflict, easing oil supply and inflation fears.

"If inflation moderates and the Fed begins cutting rates in 2027, declining yields and a weaker dollar could benefit gold," says Gaglani.

The rupee's long-term annual depreciation of 3-4 per cent supports domestic prices.

Expect A Bumpy Ride

Gold's long-term case remains intact, but supply constraints and energy prices could delay rate cuts.

Prices could correct intermittently over six to 12 months.

If inflation cools faster than anticipated, the Fed could cut rates in the second half of 2027, which could lead to a rally.

What Gold Does For A Portfolio

Gold serves as a portfolio diversifier.

"Its historically low or negative correlation with equities helps reduce portfolio volatility," says Abhishek Kumar, a Securities and Exchange Board of India-registered investment adviser and founder, SahajMoney.com.

"War-like situations, trade wars, pandemics and changing weather patterns highlight the benefit of allocating to gold for protection against broader risks," says Patel.

Gold also offers protection against inflation and currency weakness, carries no credit or default risk and is easy to sell.

Steady central bank buying limits the downside.

What It Cannot Do

Gold does not generate any income.

"When bonds and deposits offer decent real yields, every rupee in gold carries an opportunity cost," says Harsha Vardhana V M, founder-group chief executive officer (CEO), Atom Financial Services.

Prices can fluctuate sharply, remain flat for years, and lag growth assets.

Gold's role is to cushion shocks rather than drive growth.

How Much Should You Hold?

Do not expect last year's performance to be repeated every year.

"A realistic long-run return expectation for gold in rupee terms is closer to high single digits or low double digits annually," says Vardhana.

Avoid impulsive sales after the fall.

"Use this phase to rebalance to your original target allocation instead of chasing past gains or getting disappointed and exiting," says Kumar.

Buy Gradually, Be Patient

New investors should avoid a lumpsum investment after last year's big rally.

Limit gold to 5 to 10 per cent of the portfolio and hold for 5 to 10 years.

Spread purchases through a systematic investment plan (SIP) in gold funds or ETFs, which have low cost and are easy to sell.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff