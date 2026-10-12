Should my friend pay his girlfriend's bills?

'Please assure your friend that while helping occasionally is fine, expecting to be lent money now and then should not become a habit,' says rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, dating coach and CEO of online dating website Quack Quack and Rebounce, a matrimony platform.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Money can often cause friction in a relationship.

Initially, it may seem easy to agree on who will spend on what.

But when there are no healthy boundaries, it could lead to conflict and confusion.

"There should be an open discussion about finances in a relationship. There should also be a soft boundary, else a partnership can end up feeling transactional," says rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, dating coach and CEO of online dating website Quack Quack and Rebounce, a matrimony platform.

You can post your dating and relationship-related questions to rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE.

Anonymous: A friend of mine has been dating his girlfriend for almost a year and, lately, money has started becoming a slightly uncomfortable topic between them.

In the beginning, he would happily pay for dinners, cabs and small shopping because he wanted to make her feel special.

But recently she has started asking him to lend her money for things like bills or unexpected expenses and he has helped a few times.

He doesn't mind supporting her when there is a genuine need but he's now worried that saying NO might make her think he has changed or doesn’t care anymore.

How should couples handle situations like this?

Is it better to set some financial boundaries early, even in a serious relationship, or can that make things feel too formal?

I understand your friend's concerns.

Couples usually try to support each other, even financially, but there has to be a boundary.

There should be an open discussion about finances in a relationship. There should also be a soft boundary, else a partnership can end up feeling transactional.

Please assure your friend that while helping occasionally is fine, expecting to be lent money now and then should not become a habit.

A caring partner would not mind if there's no financial gain from a relationship.

I hope this helps.

You can post your dating and relationship-related questions to rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE.

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