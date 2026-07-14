'Should I Retain My CSE Seat at VIT-Chennai?'

rediffGURU Nayagam PP, certified career counsellor and founder of EduJob360, answers students' admission-related questions.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy VIT Chennai

Choosing the right engineering stream is just as important as choosing the right college.

Should you wait for the next round of counselling or go ahead with the first choice you're offered?

How should you choose an engineering institute -- based on the branch you want or its placement record?

rediffGURU Nayagam PP, a certified career counsellor and the founder of EduJob360, answers admission related questions and guides aspirants on how to pick the right stream and college.

You can ask your career-related questions for rediffGURU Nayagam PP HERE

Sudip: My daughter got computer science and engineering (CSE) at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Durgapur and could get information technology (IT) at Jadavpur University.

I am very confused about which one she should take.

Can you please do a thorough comparison and help me pick one, with reasons? (Return on investment (ROI) is not a criterion.)

Sudip Sir, both are good choices.

However, your daughter can prefer Jadavpur University -- information technology (IT) due to its massive Kolkata alumni network and premier location, which offer superior long-term exposure to the technology industry and better internship opportunities.

All the best for your daughter's prosperous future!

Anonymous: Hello Sir, my daughter wrote the Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) and the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET). She secured rank 5048 in Amrita and 10488 in TG EAPCET.

She is a non-local candidate in both states.

She secured artificial intelligence (AI) and data science (DS, medical engineering) in the third slab at Amrita Coimbatore campus and mechanical engineering (Mech) at Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) in the mock round of the Telangana state counselling.

Can you please suggest what she should choose?

Please advise your daughter to first decide which branch she is more interested in, followed by a backup second option.

Between the two available options, she should prefer Amrita Coimbatore -- bachelor of technology (BTech) in artificial intelligence (AI) and data science (DS, medical engineering).

It is the better overall choice due to its strong academic reputation, national-level peer group, multidisciplinary AI curriculum, excellent placements (92 per cent placement rate, Rs 9.08 lakh per annum average) and better long-term opportunities in AI, healthcare and higher studies.

She should choose mechanical engineering at Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT), Hyderabad, only if she has a genuine interest in mechanical engineering or prefers to stay in Telangana, as the branch prospects are comparatively less attractive than AI and DS.

All the best for your daughter's prosperous future!

Anonymous: Sir, I got a confirmed seat in computer science and engineering (CSE) at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Chennai. The reporting date is July 16.

Also, my Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) physics, chemistry and mathematics (PCM) percentile is 99.8 but the merit list and centralised admission process (CAP) rounds are delayed.

I am from Maharashtra and belong to the open category.

Should I report to Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Chennai or withdraw? I need your guidance.

Report to Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Chennai and secure your computer science and engineering (CSE) seat.

With a 99.8 percentile in the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) physics, chemistry and mathematics (PCM) stream under the open category, you have an excellent chance of getting into top state colleges like the College of Engineering Pune (COEP), Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Sardar Patel Institute of Technology (SPIT) and Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT) through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds but the counselling process is delayed.

Retaining your Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) seat minimises the risk.

If you later receive an allotment from a preferred college through the centralised admission process (CAP), you can withdraw from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) within the refund timeline to maximise your fee recovery.

You can ask your career-related questions for rediffGURU Nayagam PP HERE

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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