Should Crypto Have A Place In Your Portfolio?

Investors should study the technology behind digital assets, including blockchain networks, wallets and transaction verification, rather than rely solely on recommendations.

Understanding the technology could help them assess the risks.

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Young investors should understand how cryptocurrencies derive their value and the risks involved before investing, speakers at the Business Standard Smart Investor Arena said, identifying tokenisation and stablecoins as key developments in digital finance.

Speaking at a session titled 'The Gen Z Portfolio: Does Crypto Still Deserve a Seat at the Table?', S B Seker, head of Asia-Pacific at Binance, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, cofounder of CoinSwitch, urged investors to prioritise research over speculation and avoid making investment decisions based on tips from friends or family.

"First of all, whenever you try to invest in any asset class, the basic is to try to understand its fundamentals," Tiwari said, advising beginners to understand Bitcoin and how it derives its value.

He said investors should start with small amounts and avoid putting money into crypto that they might need in the near term.

"If you want to try crypto, I would say try a very small amount, the amount which you are okay to lose as well," he said, suggesting beginners could start with Rs 100 or Rs 500 to understand how the asset works.

Seker said investors should study the technology behind digital assets, including blockchain networks, wallets and transaction verification, rather than rely solely on recommendations. Understanding the technology could help them assess the risks associated with individual projects, he said.

Key Points Young investors should understand cryptocurrency fundamentals and risks before investing.

Beginners should start small and invest only what they can afford to lose.

Bitcoin derives value partly from its limited supply, while Ethereum supports applications built on its network.

Investors should examine a token's white paper, use case and potential market before investing.

Tokenisation and stablecoins are emerging trends in digital finance.

Quantum computing could pose future challenges to blockchain cryptography.

Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and India's evolving regulatory framework.

How Bitcoin Derives Its Value

On valuation, Tiwari compared Bitcoin to digital gold citing its limited supply, while comparing Ethereum to an operating system on which developers can build applications. Ethereum's potential value is linked partly to the products and services being developed on its network, he said.

Seker said investors should study a token's white paper, use case and potential market before forming an investment view.

"If you don't have confidence in something, you don't allocate towards it," he said.

Tokenisation And Stablecoins Explained

Seker identified tokenisation and stablecoins as key trends in digital finance.

Tokenisation involves representing assets digitally on a blockchain and could allow investors to access certain instruments through fractional purchases and trading beyond traditional market hours, he said.

Stablecoins, designed to maintain a relatively stable value, often by tracking a conventional currency, are another development investors should watch.

Both speakers flagged quantum computing as a potential future challenge to blockchain cryptography. Tiwari said developers were working on possible upgrades but cautioned investors against assuming that every risk would automatically be resolved.

Crypto Investing Risks For Beginners

Seker said investors should assess their financial circumstances, investment goals and risk appetite before allocating money to digital assets.

They should also evaluate whether a token has a viable use case and can compete with newer alternatives.

Crypto Regulation In India

On regulation, Seker said rules often evolve in response to technological innovation. Tiwari said investors in India should watch developments in the regulatory framework, including the role of the central bank's digital currency.

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Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff