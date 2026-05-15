Shocking! 8 In 10 Indian Women Skip Jobs Because...

According to Indeed's Mother's Day 2026 Survey, 83 per cent Indian women say they had chosen not to apply for a job because the role felt difficult to manage alongside caregiving responsibilities.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy William Fortunato/Pexels

According to a recent survey by career site Indeed, 8 out of 10 women in India chose not to apply for a job due to caregiving responsibilities.

More than 50 per cent of the women said they valued flexibility at the workplace while 48 per cent said they would prefer hybrid or remote work.

Indeed Mother's Day survey 2026

Conducted in May 2026, Indeed's Mother's Day 2026 survey was intended to 'understand how caregiving responsibilities shape women's career decisions and workplace preferences in India'.

The survey gathered responses from 1,141 women across India, including major cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata.

Working mothers, women currently on a career break, women who had returned to work after a break and working women planning to have children participated in the survey.

Caregiving more important than career

According to the survey, 83 per cent women said they had chosen not to apply for a job because the role 'felt difficult to manage alongside caregiving responsibilities'.

Women want flexibility, hybrid work set-up

Flexible work hours emerged as the top priority for 53 per cent of respondents when choosing a job, followed by hybrid or remote work (48 per cent).

This shift is also reflected in compensation choices. Nearly eight in 10 respondents said they would either accept lower pay (45 per cent) or consider doing so (34 per cent) in exchange for better flexibility and work-life balance.

For 37 per cent of the respondents, 'hybrid or remote work was the single workplace change that would make the biggest difference for working mothers'.

Fifty nine per cent women believed that 'workplace flexibility had genuinely improved career opportunities for mothers in India' while another 30 per cent said it has 'helped somewhat'.

51% of women turned down offers due to attendance requirements

As more workplaces focus on strict attendance and return-to-office policy over flexible work hours, 51 per cent respondents said they have turned down a job interview or offer because of office attendance requirements.

Similarly, full-time office requirements were the biggest red flag for 37 per cent of the women while evaluating job opportunities, followed closely by a lack of flexibility in job descriptions (34 per cent).

Responding to the survey, Sashi Kumar, managing director of Indeed India, said, 'While caregiving responsibilities are shared across many households, the survey highlights how women in India continue to factor these demands into important career decisions.

'Women remain ambitious but many are increasingly selective about roles that fit the realities of caregiving.

'Employers that offer genuine flexibility and clearer expectations are better positioned to attract and retain them.'