From winning hearts in Munjya to packing a punch in Vedaa, Sharvari Wagh has quickly established herself as one of the most exciting young faces in Hindi cinema.

Before stepping in front of the camera, she worked as an assistant director in films like Bajirao Mastani and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

She made her acting debut with The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye before starring in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Now, she's gearing up for a completely different screen outing with Sooraj R Barjatya's family entertainer, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Off screen, Sharvari's wardrobe is just as adventurous as her film choices. She can go from a head-turning leather dress to an elaborate anarkali, a contemporary corset or a traditional Chanderi creation without missing a beat.

IMAGE: Who needs a little black dress when you can have a little black leather dress?

Sharvari turns up the heat in this sleeveless faux-leather midi, featuring a plunging neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette.

The gathered detail around the waist adds some texture, while layered gold bracelets keep things from looking too serious.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

IMAGE: Sharvari gives traditional dressing a royal makeover in this sage-green silk tissue anarkali by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

The antique gold zardozi embroidery and heavily embellished hem make this a festive wardrobe dream.

She keeps the neckline free of jewellery, letting oversized chaandbalis take over.

When your outfit is this detailed, the accessories can simply show up and collect compliments!

IMAGE: Lime green, blush pink and a whole lot of sparkle? Sharvari's Manish Malhotra sari is certainly not here to be subtle.

The sheer drape features silver sequin detailing and a scalloped border, while the strappy blouse comes covered in a four-leaf clover-inspired pattern.

A maangtikka, diamond drops and a metallic fringed bag finish the look.

IMAGE: Sharvari proves that a corset and a mini skirt can make quite the power couple.

She pairs a structured violet bustier with an ivory satin skirt.

The pointed peplum hem and sharp tailoring give the outfit a boardroom-meets-party feel while the black folder adds an unexpected scholarly touch.

Apparently, fashion can come with a side of homework!

IMAGE: Pinstripes aren't just for boardrooms and Sharvari is here to prove it.

Her navy-blue corset mini dress from Antithesis gets a menswear-inspired upgrade with an oversized matching blazer casually draped over one shoulder.

The strapless neckline and structured silhouette balance the relaxed layering beautifully. It's the kind of outfit that says she has a meeting at six and a party at seven!

IMAGE: Sharvari takes a detour into Rajasthani-inspired glamour in this mustard-orange chanderi lehenga by Baise Gaba.

Inspired by palace architecture, the voluminous skirt features geometric prints and intricate gota work, while the reimagined kanchli blouse adds a pop of magenta.

This is one royal affair we'd happily RSVP to!



The sleeveless vest, with its mandarin collar, tie-up front and gold zari work, adds a beautiful layer to the flowing silhouette.

A sheer dupatta, antique gold

It's a lovely reminder that, sometimes, the most memorable fashion moments are rooted in tradition. IMAGE: For the music launch of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Sharvari chose an ivory chanderi silk anarkali paired with a richly embroidered waistcoat by the late Rohit Bal.The sleeveless vest, with its mandarin collar, tie-up front and gold zari work, adds a beautiful layer to the flowing silhouette.A sheer dupatta, antique gold mathapatti and statement earrings complete the look.It's a lovely reminder that, sometimes, the most memorable fashion moments are rooted in tradition.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff