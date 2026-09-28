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Sharvari, Taapsee, Karisma Are The Women Of The Year

By REDIFF STYLE Updated: September 28, 2026 17:13 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The third annual Harper’s Bazaar India Women of the Year Awards took place on September 26 at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

The star-studded event celebrated female trailblazers redefining success across cinema, fashion, business and culture.

The evening served as a hotbed of spectacular fashion, with honorees and high-profile guests showcasing a stunning blend of sharp power dressing, structural silhouettes and vivid textile art.

Sharvari Wagh (Spotlight Actor)

Sharvari Wagh

 
All photographs: Viral Bhayani

Sharvari Wagh turned heads in a modern take on corporate power dressing. She rocked a fitted, pinstriped navy-blue corset dress layered under an oversized blazer that cascaded off her shoulders.

Taapsee Pannu (Actor of the Year)

Taapsee Pannu

 

Taapsee exuded retro charm in a monochrome, high-neck sleeveless mini dress completely covered in botanical floral pattern. Large, polished gold disc buttons punctuated the front of the dress, beautifully matching her metallic mini purse.

Sonali Bendre (Actor [OTT] of the Year)

Sonali Bendre

 

Sonali proved she is a master of mixing textures in an avant-garde ensemble. She paired a metallic silver-and-black brocade corset bodice over a flowing grey maxi skirt. The look was softened with a delicate, sheer long-sleeved overlay.

Karisma Kapoor (Contribution to Indian Cinema)

Karisma Kapoor

 

Karisma Kapoor looked breathtakingly statuesque in a pristine white floor-length maxi dress that doubled as a living canvas. The high-necked silhouette featured a massive hand-painted scarlet hibiscus bloom sweeping across the right torso and sleeve.

Mahira Sharma

Mahira Sharma

 

Mahira exuded pure Grecian romance on the red carpet in a beautifully draped, one-shoulder white column gown. The dress featured micro-pleated gathers, an asymmetric bodice and a midriff cutout, perfectly anchored by an eye-catching, deep blue sapphire heart pendant necklace.

Ananya Birla

Ananya Birla

 

Ananya made an unapologetically edgy statement in a midnight-black ensemble with military-inspired theatricality. Her velvet jacket was loaded with heavy gold bullion rope embroidery, frogging and rows of ornate metal buttons. She offset the masculine tailoring with a whimsical, tiered ruffle skirt.

Ayesha Khan

Ayesha Khan

 

Ayesha Khan brought classic red-carpet allure to the event in a body-sculpting, off-the-shoulder black satin gown. The dress showcased a beautifully gathered sweetheart neckline that accentuated her silhouette, which she polished with a layered diamond choker. 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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SharvariTaapseeSonali BendreKarisma KapoorMumbai

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