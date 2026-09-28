Sharvari, Taapsee, Karisma Are The Women Of The Year

The third annual Harper’s Bazaar India Women of the Year Awards took place on September 26 at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

The star-studded event celebrated female trailblazers redefining success across cinema, fashion, business and culture.

The evening served as a hotbed of spectacular fashion, with honorees and high-profile guests showcasing a stunning blend of sharp power dressing, structural silhouettes and vivid textile art.

Sharvari Wagh (Spotlight Actor)

All photographs: Viral Bhayani

Sharvari Wagh turned heads in a modern take on corporate power dressing. She rocked a fitted, pinstriped navy-blue corset dress layered under an oversized blazer that cascaded off her shoulders.

Taapsee Pannu (Actor of the Year)

Taapsee exuded retro charm in a monochrome, high-neck sleeveless mini dress completely covered in botanical floral pattern. Large, polished gold disc buttons punctuated the front of the dress, beautifully matching her metallic mini purse.

Sonali Bendre (Actor [OTT] of the Year)

Sonali proved she is a master of mixing textures in an avant-garde ensemble. She paired a metallic silver-and-black brocade corset bodice over a flowing grey maxi skirt. The look was softened with a delicate, sheer long-sleeved overlay.

Karisma Kapoor (Contribution to Indian Cinema)

Karisma Kapoor looked breathtakingly statuesque in a pristine white floor-length maxi dress that doubled as a living canvas. The high-necked silhouette featured a massive hand-painted scarlet hibiscus bloom sweeping across the right torso and sleeve.

Mahira Sharma

Mahira exuded pure Grecian romance on the red carpet in a beautifully draped, one-shoulder white column gown. The dress featured micro-pleated gathers, an asymmetric bodice and a midriff cutout, perfectly anchored by an eye-catching, deep blue sapphire heart pendant necklace.

Ananya Birla

Ananya made an unapologetically edgy statement in a midnight-black ensemble with military-inspired theatricality. Her velvet jacket was loaded with heavy gold bullion rope embroidery, frogging and rows of ornate metal buttons. She offset the masculine tailoring with a whimsical, tiered ruffle skirt.

Ayesha Khan

Ayesha Khan brought classic red-carpet allure to the event in a body-sculpting, off-the-shoulder black satin gown. The dress showcased a beautifully gathered sweetheart neckline that accentuated her silhouette, which she polished with a layered diamond choker.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff